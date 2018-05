On Monday morning 6 departments across France were placed on orange alert for floods by France's national weather agency Meteo France

The departments affected by the warnings are Calvados, Eure, Seine-Maritime, Somme, Pas-de-Calais and Nord.

The warnings were expected to remain in place until 6 am Tuesday morning, with the rainfall set to last until the end of Monday.

Map: Meteo France

The cumulative rainfall expected over the day is 40 mm, locally 60 mm, which could lead to flooding.

However the rain will gradually weaken on Monday evening as it shifts to the North Sea.

The day is also set to bring strong winds to the Hauts-de-France region, with speeds expected to reach 80 km/h and possibly even 100 km/h.