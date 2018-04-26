'Bromance' between Macron and Trump draws late night laughs in US

<div>"Trump and Macron have an interesting relationship," comedian Jimmy Kimmel said on his talk show on ABC.</div><div>"Trump very much needs a friend, because most of his old ones are going to prison," Kimmel said, in a reference to the US president's legal woes.</div><div>"And Donald Trump, really, he cannot keep his hands off this guy," Kimmel said before showing television clips of affectionate embraces between the pair.</div><div><amp-youtube data-videoid=\'gxrBN25Tenc\' layout=\'responsive\' width=\'480\' height=\'270\'></amp-youtube></div><div>One exchange which has drawn particular attention took place in the Oval Office, when Trump brushed off what he said was "dandruff" on Macron's jacket.</div><div>"We have to make him perfect," Trump said. "He is perfect."</div><div>For Kimmel, tongue firmly in cheek, it was a "historic moment."</div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1524728959_000_14B74F.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 479px;" /></div><div>"To the best of my knowledge, it was the first time a world leader ever publicly brushed dandruff off another world leader," Kimmel said.</div><div>Several comedians contrasted the supposedly frosty relationship between Trump and his wife, Melania, to his warm friendship with Macron.</div><div>"Compared to holding hands with Melania, he and Macron just performed the kama sutra together," said "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert on CBS. "Which one </div><div>is he married to again?"</div><div>Trevor Noah of "The Daily Show" on Comedy Central said Macron "seems to have the recipe for handling Trump."</div><div>"You could really feel that Macron was connecting with Trump," Noah said. </div><div>"And we all know that Trump is not the sentimental type.</div><div>"But clearly Macron made Trump feel a way he's never ever felt before -- human."</div><div>"I know it's a cliche but that's a bromance," Noah said. "That's more affection than he's ever shown Melania."</div><div>Noah ended the segment with a mock black-and-white silent movie with a romantic soundtrack showing the Trump-Macron interactions which he called "L'affaire des Mains" -- "The Affair of the Hands."</div><div>Comedian Seth Meyers showed footage on his "Late Night" show on NBC of the 71-year-old Trump and 40-year-old Macron sharing an interminable handshake -- similar to one the pair had shared last year.</div><div>"President Trump welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron to the White House at 5:15 pm this evening -- and they are still shaking hands," Meyers said.</div><div><div><strong>READ ALSO:</strong></div><ul><li><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180425/desperate-housewives-and-gorillas-the-internet-reacts-to-macron-and-trump-meet" target="_blank"><strong>'Desperate housewives and gorillas': The photos of Macron's US visit that got the internet talking</strong></a></li></ul><p><img alt="\'Desperate housewives and gorillas\': The photos of Macron\'s US visit that got the internet talking" src="https://www.thelocal.fr/userdata/images/article/df1ecc82922010bc83b5d181cb84bc1d1db9fa0a02eaefa70b717e783bef7367.jpg" style="height: 426px; width: 640px;" title="\'Desperate housewives and gorillas\': The photos of Macron\'s US visit that got the internet talking" /></p><p><i>Photo: AFP</i></p></div>