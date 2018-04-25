Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
'Desperate housewives and gorillas': The photos of Macron's US visit that got the internet talking

25 April 2018
'Desperate housewives and gorillas': The photos of Macron's US visit that got the internet talking
25 April 2018
UPDATED: In case you've missed all the headlines, France's President Emmanuel Macron (and his wife) have been visiting the Trumps over in the US. Here are some of the moments that have got people talking.

First, the internet had a field day when the Trumps and the Macrons had a photo shoot in the gardens of the Mount Vernon mansion.

... and one Twitter user made the poster for the "film" suggested above...

And when they planted an oak tree, a gift from Macron, the internet didn't hold back either.

There were also a fair few tweets commenting on Macron's unusual hand gestures during this photo shoot:

And let's not forget Dandruff-Gate, when Trump wiped some apparent dandruff from Macron's shoulder. 

Meanwhile, people were playing close attention to the affection between Macron and and his wife....

And comparing it to the relationship between Trump and his wife

But this was nothing compared to the attention to what people are calling Le Bromance, or, the relationship between Macron and Trump. 

PHeymont - 25 Apr 2018 13:30
That "photo shoot in the gardens of the White House" is actually miles away, on the grounds of George Washington's Mount Vernon.
