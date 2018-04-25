'Desperate housewives and gorillas': The photos of Macron's US visit that got the internet talking

<p>First, the internet had a field day when the Trumps and the Macrons had a photo shoot in the gardens of the Mount Vernon mansion.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Worst ABBA cover band ever <a href="https://t.co/TtpMoEXQHj">pic.twitter.com/TtpMoEXQHj</a></p>— Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) <a href="https://twitter.com/rolandscahill/status/988837272110936066?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 24, 2018</a></blockquote></div><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">This photo looks like a promotional still for a movie called 'mon frère adoptif est un idiot' where two brothers who have never met go to their mother's funeral and everything goes horribly wrong. <a href="https://t.co/GIdb2JA2xr">pic.twitter.com/GIdb2JA2xr</a></p>— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) <a href="https://twitter.com/TechnicallyRon/status/988804601112645632?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 24, 2018</a></blockquote></div><p>... and one Twitter user made the poster for the "film" suggested above...</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Here you go, <a href="https://twitter.com/TechnicallyRon?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TechnicallyRon</a>, sorry, 'Techniquement Ron'! <a href="https://t.co/SMG93RNznX">pic.twitter.com/SMG93RNznX</a></p>— DMac™ (@1nclusionRider) <a href="https://twitter.com/1nclusionRider/status/988822734342942720?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 24, 2018</a></blockquote></div><p>And when they planted an oak tree, a gift from Macron, the internet didn't hold back either.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">not a fan of the new Wes Anderson movie <a href="https://t.co/yFTTrxev6Q">pic.twitter.com/yFTTrxev6Q</a></p>— Ilya Lozovsky (@ichbinilya) <a href="https://twitter.com/ichbinilya/status/988593983323504641?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 24, 2018</a></blockquote></div><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Previously in Desperate housewives <a href="https://t.co/Oc8i0PsvNw">pic.twitter.com/Oc8i0PsvNw</a></p>— Antoine-K Mokrane (@AntoineMokrane) <a href="https://twitter.com/AntoineMokrane/status/988668571457916928?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 24, 2018</a></blockquote></div><p>There were also a fair few tweets commenting on Macron's unusual hand gestures during this photo shoot:</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/QAnon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#QAnon</a>WTF?Macron flashes devils horns behind Trump...Is he a Satanist? <a href="https://t.co/p43Qs9Nl7q">pic.twitter.com/p43Qs9Nl7q</a></p>— Steve Svensson (@stompk) <a href="https://twitter.com/stompk/status/988788417763856384?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 24, 2018</a></blockquote></div><p>And let's not forget Dandruff-Gate, when Trump wiped some apparent dandruff from Macron's shoulder. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1524646470_876bb5767398a36c28cf2e4067e79448a4dc3aa060ff0d9c21ee06992f043ebd.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">“When the aging gorilla is confronted with the much more virile, new alpha-male, he shows submissiveness by grooming the alpha-male, but the gesture is actually a vain attempt by the old gorilla to humiliate his much younger rival.”— Jane Goodall<a href="https://t.co/fx85I1KwVy">pic.twitter.com/fx85I1KwVy</a></p>— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) <a href="https://twitter.com/BettyBowers/status/988815112097021952?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 24, 2018</a></blockquote></div><p>Meanwhile, people were playing close attention to the affection between Macron and and his wife....</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="eu">Visual juxtaposition. <a href="https://t.co/0qnAObBc7z">pic.twitter.com/0qnAObBc7z</a></p>— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) <a href="https://twitter.com/ianbremmer/status/988884778307989504?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 24, 2018</a></blockquote></div><p>And comparing it to the relationship between Trump and his wife</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">She REALLY didn’t want to hold his hand... <a href="https://t.co/CWUeDlN6RE">pic.twitter.com/CWUeDlN6RE</a></p>— UnsilentMajority 🌹 (@The_UnSilent_) <a href="https://twitter.com/The_UnSilent_/status/988785066011742209?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 24, 2018</a></blockquote></div><p>But this was nothing compared to the attention to what people are calling Le Bromance, or, the relationship between Macron and Trump. </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">I don’t know how I feel about the Trump/Macron bromance honestly <a href="https://t.co/lN0pLy5Utj">pic.twitter.com/lN0pLy5Utj</a></p>— amanda (@a__pet) <a href="https://twitter.com/a__pet/status/988898463537647616?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 24, 2018</a></blockquote></div><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Macron and Trump touched more in one day than we’ve seen Melania and Trump touch in 2 years. <a href="https://t.co/yotcosYCAk">pic.twitter.com/yotcosYCAk</a></p>— Randy Prine #NeverAgain (@randyprine) <a href="https://twitter.com/randyprine/status/989004948485656576?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 25, 2018</a></blockquote></div><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Donald Trump is getting a lot more love from Emmanuel Macron than Melania. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/9News?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#9News</a> <a href="https://t.co/nz1cgUwXrA">https://t.co/nz1cgUwXrA</a> <a href="https://t.co/ifsQKmigDD">pic.twitter.com/ifsQKmigDD</a></p>— Nine News Australia (@9NewsAUS) <a href="https://twitter.com/9NewsAUS/status/989034832205316097?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 25, 2018</a></blockquote></div><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1524663423_000_14A7UA.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 479px;" /></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1524648331_000_14A6OY.jpg" /></p>