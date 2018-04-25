'Desperate housewives and gorillas': The photos of Macron's US visit that got the internet talking

First, the internet had a field day when the Trumps and the Macrons had a photo shoot in the gardens of the Mount Vernon mansion.

Worst ABBA cover band ever pic.twitter.com/TtpMoEXQHj — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) April 24, 2018

This photo looks like a promotional still for a movie called 'mon frère adoptif est un idiot' where two brothers who have never met go to their mother's funeral and everything goes horribly wrong. pic.twitter.com/GIdb2JA2xr — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) April 24, 2018

... and one Twitter user made the poster for the "film" suggested above...

And when they planted an oak tree, a gift from Macron, the internet didn't hold back either.

not a fan of the new Wes Anderson movie pic.twitter.com/yFTTrxev6Q — Ilya Lozovsky (@ichbinilya) April 24, 2018

Previously in Desperate housewives pic.twitter.com/Oc8i0PsvNw — Antoine-K Mokrane (@AntoineMokrane) April 24, 2018

There were also a fair few tweets commenting on Macron's unusual hand gestures during this photo shoot:

#QAnon

WTF?

Macron flashes devils horns behind Trump...

Is he a Satanist? pic.twitter.com/p43Qs9Nl7q — Steve Svensson (@stompk) April 24, 2018

And let's not forget Dandruff-Gate, when Trump wiped some apparent dandruff from Macron's shoulder.

“When the aging gorilla is confronted with the much more virile, new alpha-male, he shows submissiveness by grooming the alpha-male, but the gesture is actually a vain attempt by the old gorilla to humiliate his much younger rival.”



— Jane Goodall

pic.twitter.com/fx85I1KwVy — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) April 24, 2018

Meanwhile, people were playing close attention to the affection between Macron and and his wife....

And comparing it to the relationship between Trump and his wife

She REALLY didn’t want to hold his hand... pic.twitter.com/CWUeDlN6RE — UnsilentMajority 🌹 (@The_UnSilent_) April 24, 2018

But this was nothing compared to the attention to what people are calling Le Bromance, or, the relationship between Macron and Trump.

I don’t know how I feel about the Trump/Macron bromance honestly pic.twitter.com/lN0pLy5Utj — amanda (@a__pet) April 24, 2018

Macron and Trump touched more in one day than we’ve seen Melania and Trump touch in 2 years. pic.twitter.com/yotcosYCAk — Randy Prine #NeverAgain (@randyprine) April 25, 2018