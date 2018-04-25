US congress gives Macron three-minute ovation

<p>Macron shook hands with senators and representatives, and pressed his hand to his heart several times before a speech expected to touch on the two countries' shared history and international challenges.</p><p>"Our two nations are rooted in the same soil, grounded in the ideals of the American and French revolutions," Macron said.</p><p>"We have worked together for the universal ideals of liberty, tolerance, and equal rights."</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180425/desperate-housewives-and-gorillas-the-internet-reacts-to-macron-and-trump-meet" target="_blank"><strong>SEE ALSO: Desperate housewives and gorillas: The Macron and Trump photos that got the internet talking</strong></a></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1524670067_000_1497JO.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p><p>After multiple meetings with US President Donald Trump and a lavish state dinner on Tuesday at the White House, Macron sought to expand on his world vision -- and convince America not to retreat from the world stage.</p><p>"Today, the international community needs to step up our game and build the 21th century world order based on the perennial principle we established together after World War II -- the rule of law," Macron said.</p><p>"We can build the 21st century world order based on a new breed of multilateralism, based on a more effective, accountable, and result oriented multilateralism," he said.</p><p>"The United States is the one who invented this multilateralism. You're the ones now who have to help to preserve and reinvent it."</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1524669873_000_14B5Q3.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p><p> </p><style type="text/css">p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px \'Helvetica Neue\'; color: #454545}</style>