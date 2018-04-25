Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

US congress gives Macron three-minute ovation

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
25 April 2018
17:22 CEST+02:00

Share this article

US congress gives Macron three-minute ovation
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
25 April 2018
17:22 CEST+02:00
French President Emmanuel Macron received a warm, three-minute standing ovation from US lawmakers Wednesday before delivering -- in English -- a rare address to Congress, which he hailed as a "sanctuary of democracy."

Macron shook hands with senators and representatives, and pressed his hand to his heart several times before a speech expected to touch on the two countries' shared history and international challenges.

"Our two nations are rooted in the same soil, grounded in the ideals of the American and French revolutions," Macron said.

"We have worked together for the universal ideals of liberty, tolerance, and equal rights."

SEE ALSO: Desperate housewives and gorillas: The Macron and Trump photos that got the internet talking

After multiple meetings with US President Donald Trump and a lavish state dinner on Tuesday at the White House, Macron sought to expand on his world vision -- and convince America not to retreat from the world stage.

"Today, the international community needs to step up our game and build the 21th century world order based on the perennial principle we established together after World War II -- the rule of law," Macron said.

"We can build the 21st century world order based on a new breed of multilateralism, based on a more effective, accountable, and result oriented multilateralism," he said.

"The United States is the one who invented this multilateralism. You're the ones now who have to help to preserve and reinvent it."

 

Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The trials and tribulations of moving to France as an American
  2. Happy birthday La Marseillaise: All you need to know about the French national anthem
  3. 'Desperate housewives and gorillas': The photos of Macron's US visit that got the internet talking
  4. The 10 different Americans you'll meet in Paris
  5. Why this road is simply the worst in France (and possibly the world)
Advertisement

Noticeboard

25/04
Dordogne Large 3 Bedroom House for sale Rural location
20/04
Self-build Kit Swimming Pool for Sale, Brand New
11/04
wanted long rental
06/04
Looking for English kids songs teacher
03/04
San Francisco Theatre Company presents Lucia Berlin Stories
03/04
Need handyman for small job in 27
View all notices
Advertisement