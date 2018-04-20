Air France chief threatens to resign if strikes continue

<div>Staff and management at the French carrier have been locked in a dispute over pay since February.</div><div>Unions say workers deserve to benefit from years of belt-tightening that have returned the carrier to operating profitability, after seeing their wages effectively frozen since 2011.</div><div>Management says it cannot afford their demands of a 5.1 percent increase this year, saying it would undo the benefits of the restructuring efforts.</div><div>It is offering an increase of two percent for 2018, with another five percent staggered between 2019 and 2021.</div><div>Janaillac said he would circumvent the unions to put the proposals directly to staff in an online ballot.</div><div>"I will assume all the consequences of the result of this consultation," he said.</div><div>"My future is nothing compared to what is at stake for the future of Air France."</div><div>The strikes have chiefly affected short-haul flights. </div><div>The airline says the dispute has set it back by 220 million euros ($272 million).</div><div><strong>READ ALSO:</strong></div><ul><li><div><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180419/air-france-unions-to-stage-more-strikes-in-early-may" target="_blank"><strong>Air France unions to stage more strikes in 'early May'</strong></a></div></li></ul><p> </p><div><img alt="Air France unions to stage more strikes in \'early May\'" src="https://www.thelocal.fr/userdata/images/article/ce56cd5fd6545d691d080581dbe0373a64ddf97be3d7ca3057a29dc8dc253640.jpg" style="height: 426px; width: 640px;" title="Air France unions to stage more strikes in \'early May\'" /></div>