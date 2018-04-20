Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Air France chief threatens to resign if strikes continue

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
20 April 2018
18:31 CEST+02:00
air france

Share this article

Air France chief threatens to resign if strikes continue
Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
20 April 2018
18:31 CEST+02:00
The embattled CEO of Air France-KLM, Jean-Marc Janaillac, threatened Friday to resign if Air France staff continue to reject his wage proposals following nine days of strikes in the past two months.
Staff and management at the French carrier have been locked in a dispute over pay since February.
   
Unions say workers deserve to benefit from years of belt-tightening that have returned the carrier to operating profitability, after seeing their wages effectively frozen since 2011.
   
Management says it cannot afford their demands of a 5.1 percent increase this year, saying it would undo the benefits of the restructuring efforts.
   
It is offering an increase of two percent for 2018, with another five percent staggered between 2019 and 2021.
   
Janaillac said he would circumvent the unions to put the proposals directly to staff in an online ballot.
 
"I will assume all the consequences of the result of this consultation," he said.
 
"My future is nothing compared to what is at stake for the future of Air France."
   
The strikes have chiefly affected short-haul flights. 
   
The airline says the dispute has set it back by 220 million euros ($272 million).
 
READ ALSO:

 

Air France unions to stage more strikes in 'early May'

 
 
air france
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.
Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Air France chief threatens to resign if strikes continue
  2. Woman denied French citizenship for 'refusing to shake official's hand'
  3. How The Local can help recruit your dream colleague
  4. French public warned to avoid 10 everyday foods due to health risks
  5. 'Privatisation is hell': Protesting French rail workers defend their strikes
Advertisement

Noticeboard

20/04
Self-build Kit Swimming Pool for Sale, Brand New
11/04
wanted long rental
06/04
Looking for English kids songs teacher
03/04
San Francisco Theatre Company presents Lucia Berlin Stories
03/04
Need handyman for small job in 27
28/03
Monthly Paris Expat Theatre Night - drinks + show!
View all notices
Advertisement