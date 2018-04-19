Air France unions to stage more strikes in 'early May'

<p>Unions called on staff at Air France to step up the pressure on the airline's bosses by staging more industrial action in May.</p><p>Air France pilots, cabin crews and ground staff have already held nine days of strikes since February and two more are scheduled for Monday April 23rd and Tuesday April 24th.</p><p>Talks have been ongoing this week but passengers saw their hopes of a resolution dashed on Thursday when unions announced there would be more strikes in "early May" without naming the actual dates.</p><p>Air France unions, who say wages have remained the same since 2011, are demanding staff be given a 5.1 percent pay increase across the board in 2018.</p><p>Company bosses have been offering a 2 percent rise in 2018 with further pay increases to come in the years ahead depending on whether the company makes a profit.</p><p>On Thursday the joint union group rejected the latest offer on the table.</p><p>Last week Air France bosses revealed that the first seven days of the strikes had cost the airline €170 million. After nine days of industrial action the bill is believed to €220 million.</p><p>The airline had already warned that the strikes were costing Air France €25 million each day, money the airline says it should be investing in buying planes and creating jobs.</p><p>"These strikes are having serious consequences for the business," Air France bosses have warned. "They put the future of Air France in danger."</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180410/french-strikes-what-can-i-do-if-my-train-or-plane-is-cancelled"><strong>READ ALSO: What can I do if I am due to fly Air France on a strike day?</strong></a></p><p><strong><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1524143094_000_13X43Q.jpg" /></strong></p>