Air France unions to stage more strikes in 'early May'

Unions called on staff at Air France to step up the pressure on the airline's bosses by staging more industrial action in May.

Air France pilots, cabin crews and ground staff have already held nine days of strikes since February and two more are scheduled for Monday April 23rd and Tuesday April 24th.

Talks have been ongoing this week but passengers saw their hopes of a resolution dashed on Thursday when unions announced there would be more strikes in "early May" without naming the actual dates.

Air France unions, who say wages have remained the same since 2011, are demanding staff be given a 5.1 percent pay increase across the board in 2018.

Company bosses have been offering a 2 percent rise in 2018 with further pay increases to come in the years ahead depending on whether the company makes a profit.

On Thursday the joint union group rejected the latest offer on the table.

Last week Air France bosses revealed that the first seven days of the strikes had cost the airline €170 million. After nine days of industrial action the bill is believed to €220 million.

The airline had already warned that the strikes were costing Air France €25 million each day, money the airline says it should be investing in buying planes and creating jobs.

"These strikes are having serious consequences for the business," Air France bosses have warned. "They put the future of Air France in danger."

