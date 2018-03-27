'We're shocked and worried': France's Jewish community in fear after anti-Semitic murder

Photo: AFP

There have been 11 anti-Semitic murders in France since 2000 but the killing of an 85-year-old Holocaust survivor in her Paris home which echoed that of another elderly Jewish woman in Paris, has left the community in France particularly shocked and scared.

Knoll, who managed to flee a mass roundup of Jews in Paris during World War II, was found dead Friday in her apartment in the east of the French capital, where she lived alone.

The murder of Knoll and Halimi has once again rocked France's Jewish community, which was the victim of terror attacks in 2012 and 2015.

"People are extremely shocked and very worried," Marc Knobel, head of studies at France's Jewish umbrella organization CRIF told The Local.

"There have been 11 anti-Semitic murders since 2000 and added to that there is all the everyday violence that the Jewish community goes through."

Sarah Halimi and Mireille Knoll Photos: Screenshot/Jewish Community Twitter account and AFP

"I think people are more worried than angry because where can you direct you anger?" said Knobel.

Knobel went on to say that the difficulty of the recent murders of Knoll and Halimi is that they took place in their own homes, behind closed doors, where they should have been safe.

"You can't protect everyone or put a policeman behind every door," he said, adding that it used to be more common for anti-Semitic attacks to take place against young boys on their way to school or against people going to the Synagogue, that is to say "out in the open".

"Now it's old ladies being killed in situations that are terrible which has resulted in a great feeling of fear and insecurity in the community," he said.