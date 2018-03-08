Anti-Semitism: Macron vows to tackle the 'shame of France'

Photo: AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron has spoken out against the "scourge" of anti-Semitism, calling it the "shame" of France and vowing to fight against it wherever surfaces, including online.

On Wednesday Macron addressed the country's most leading Jewish group CRIF (Representative Council of French Jewish Institutions).

During the speech, the president denounced anti-Semitism in France, which is home to the world's largest Jewish population after Israel and the US.

"We collectively and wrongly believed that anti-Semitism had definitely gone away in our country," he said, adding, "We must never falter, we will never falter in denouncing anti-Semitism and fighting against this scourge."

"Anti-Semitism is the opposite of the Republic, it is the shame of France, and we fight every day for a Republic of honor and fraternity."

He went on to say that the government would continue to fight the problem in schools, at synagogues and elsewhere, and online, vowing a crackdown on anti-Semitic and racist cyber hate.

"We need to go further," the French leader told delegates of CRIF.

Photo: AFP

"We have understood, with horror, that anti-Semitism is still alive. And on this issue our response must be unforgiving. France would not be itself if Jewish citizens had to leave because they were afraid," he said.

France, he said, will lead moves this year at a European level in "a fight to legislate to compel (web) operators to withdraw as soon as possible" content that is hateful.

"No course will be ruled out, including the possibility of legislating in this area," he said.

A new hate speech law in Germany, he added, was "an inspiring example".

Anti-Semitic violence