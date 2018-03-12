Parisians so fed up with commuting they'd rather take a pay cut

Photo: AFP

Why would most Parisians living in around the French capital take a pay cut to avoid their daily commute? Could it be the three letters RER? And a new survey shows just how much better those living in other French cities have it.

A survey, carried out by French jobs website RegionsJob, has revealed that a whopping 76 percent of Parisians and people living in the Paris region are willing to take a pay cut to avoid the hassle of their daily commute.

"I applied for another job in a subsidiary of my company, a large automobile group, which is 15 minutes from home. I'm probably closing the door on a lot of opportunities, but quality of life is most important," Vanessa, a mother of two little boys told Le Parisien newspaper which first revealed the results of the survey.

Although the survey didn't reveal just how much of their wages Parisians were willing to sacrifice to get a shorter journey to work, the Parisian aversion to using public transport is perhaps hardly surprising given how many delays and disruptions occur on the capital's transport network.

And in October a ranking of the best and worst Metro lines was revealed, with the stats put together by transport authority Île-de-France Mobilites showing that only 85.2 percent of RER D trains arrived on time during rush hour. The line was labelled the worst service for punctuality but many others weren't much better.

"It’s a nineteenth century transport system that is not fit for the 21st century," he told The Local at the time.

Photo: AFP

Paris vs. the rest of France

Unsurprisingly the research by the RegionsJob site, which showed that just over three quarters of people working in the French capital are ready to earn less for an equivalent position in exchange for a shorter commute, also shows strong disparities between the Paris region and provincial cities.

Public transport is used far more in Paris, with cars only accounting for 29 percent of commutes while this figure is reversed in other parts of France, the study showed.

The study showed that 53 percent of employees in the Paris region have to travel for more than 45 minutes between home and work. This compares to 20-30 percent in France's medium-sized cities.

And 45 percent of respondents living in Paris said they aren't satisfied with their travel time compared to 30 percent in French cities with up to 100,000 inhabitants.

And there's no doubt that workers in other cities have a much better time of it when it comes to getting to and from the office.

Similarly in Rennes, named the second best city in France for work by the same survey , the compact city center is easily walkable. One of the problems could be that employers in the capital don't give their staff any more transport assistance than elsewhere in France despite travel times being longer in the capital. This helps includes, more flexible working hours (19 percent of employees in Paris, 18 percent in France) and help with the purchase of a bike or a scooter (5 percent in Paris, 10 percent in France).

One of the more surprising statistics revealed by RegionsJob was how slowly bikes have been taken up as way of getting to the office in Paris, with the mode of transport accounting for just 4 percent of trips. By comparison, in large provincial cities, 19 percent of commutes are done by bike, according to the study.

READ ALSO:

Photo: AFP