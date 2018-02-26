Is the city of Rennes really the best place to live in France?

Place Saint-Anne in Rennes. Photo: TouN/Wikicommons

The Breton capital of Rennes has topped yet another table as the best city in France to live in. But does the western city really deserve its numerous accolades...and why?

Rennes jumped from seventh position to first in the annual list of the best places to live in France (except Paris) by French newspaper L'Express

But this is certainly no novelty win for the Breton city.

And for the L'Express's ranking, the city claimed the topspot after scoring highly in several categories including environment, education, property prices, healthcare and security.

"Rennes has something to offer to everybody: arts, food, sports, culture, parties, urban life, country life," Philippe Henri Max Laporte, who moved to the city two years ago for a masters degree and decided to stay, told The Local.

"In spite of its small size, Rennes has everything a big city would offer," he added.

Here's what you need to know about what this much-lauded French city has to offer.

The basics

Known for its traditional half-timbered houses (see photo below), Rennes is the capital of France's Brittany region, as well as the Ille-et-Vilaine department in northwest France.

Pleasing on the eye, this historic city dates back more than 2,000 years to the days when it was a small Gallic village named Condate. The city was the parliamentary and administrative hub of France from the early sixteenth century until the French Revolution and its importance has been on the rise once again since the 1950s, thanks in part to the city's buzzing industry. Today it has a population of about 700,000 inhabitants.

The half-timbered houses of Rennes. Photo: Sokoljan/Wikicommons

Great outdoors

Now we know a bit about the city's history, what's everyday life like in Rennes?

Well, in terms of environment, it's no wonder Rennes, which is just a one hour's drive away from the stunning French port city of St Malo, as well as many other scenic spots on the northern Brittany coast, pushed ahead of the competition.