Paris museum to allow naked visitors for special nudist day

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
9 March 2018
12:39 CET+01:00
Paris continues to expand its offer for naturists after a museum announced it will become the first to accept nude visitors, if just for one day.

The Palais de Toyko contemporary art museum on Avenue President Wilson in the city's lush 16th arrondissement will become the first gallery in Paris to welcome visitors keen to bare all for a one-off naturists day on May 5th.

Visitors will be able to stroll round the museum's exhibitions as long as they leave their coat and the rest of their clothes in the cloakroom.

The event has been organised by the Paris Naturists Association. Anyone interested in the event will have to sign up with the association although the museum will be free to get into (see link in tweet below).

The naturist movement has experienced a bit of success in Paris in recent months with the city's first nudist zone having opened up in the Bois de Vincennes in the east of the capital last year.

And then came the opening of the French capital's first nudist restaurant. Click on the link below for a look behind the scenes.

France is home to some 2.6 million naturists so there is clearly a demand for nudist events. Could the Louvre be the next to hold a naked day. Although perhaps gallery chiefs would be worried about the impact on Mona Lisa's fragile face.

READ ALSO:

Food in the nude: Behind the scenes at Paris's first naked restaurant 

