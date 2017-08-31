Advertisement

Paris just opened its first nudist park

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
31 August 2017
08:55 CEST+02:00
parisnaturism

Share this article

Paris just opened its first nudist park
File photo of a nudist hike: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
31 August 2017
08:55 CEST+02:00
Parisian nudists will finally have a spot to take it all off - for the next few weeks at least - at a secluded zone in the Bois de Vincennes park east of the city.

"The creation of an area in the Bois de Vincennes where naturism will be authorized is part of our open-minded vision for the use of Parisian public spaces," said Penelope Komites, a deputy mayor in charge of the city's parks.

The site, still considered an experiment, will be open from Thursday until October 15th, from 8:00 am-7:30 pm (0600-1730 GMT).

READ ALSO:

Signs will let park users know what's going on (or coming off) in the clearing near the park's bird reserve, spread over 7,300 square metres (79,000 square feet, or nearly two acres).

Officials vow that no voyeurism or exhibitionism will be tolerated in order to assure the respect for those making the most of their natural state.

"It's a true joy, it's one more freedom for naturists," said Julien Claude-Penegry of the Paris Naturists Association, estimating that thousands of people in the region will want to take advantage of the site.

"It shows the city's broad-mindedness and will help change people's attitudes toward nudity, toward our values and our respect for nature," he said, adding that he has been a practicing nudist for 20 years.

Parisians already have one public pool where they can swim in the buff three times a week, and across the country some 460 areas are reserved for naked enjoyment, including 155 camping sites and 73 beaches.

More than 2.6 million people in France have made nudism a regular habit, according to the France 4 Naturism association.

parisnaturism

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential French phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful French phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

Paris: Eiffel Tower beacon goes dark until October

Thieves steal 250 bottles of wine... using the Paris catacombs

France's first women-only taxi service launches in Paris

Ten essential free phone apps for a visit to Paris

Paris: 26 percent of city centre homes lie empty

Paris baker shoots customer after 'blowing a fuse'

The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement

Paris in August: Should you stay or should you go now?
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Ten stunning places to go camping in France

French Property of the Week: Stunning castle with mountain views over the Rhône Valley

The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement
Advertisement

French Property of the Week: Charming stone house with guest property in Charente-Maritime

How to find the right summer job in France

The 26 things that happen in France every summer

Ten hidden gems in France you should visit this summer
Advertisement
3,635 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Thieves steal 250 bottles of wine... using the Paris catacombs
  2. 'The EU should not allow the symbol of peace in Europe to become a symbol of waste'
  3. For just €50, you can own a castle in the Dordogne
  4. Man held over French girl's disappearance from wedding
  5. France's first women-only taxi service launches in Paris
Advertisement

Noticeboard

24/08
english conversation and proofreading
21/08
moving,transport
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in France?
14/08
Charming Vacation Apartment in La Rochelle
03/08
WICE an English speaking Community in Paris
02/08
Building land for sale 14.7€ sqm
View all notices
Advertisement