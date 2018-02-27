Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

French authorities on alert as deep freeze sets in across France

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
27 February 2018
10:52 CET+01:00
weather

Share this article

French authorities on alert as deep freeze sets in across France
Soultzeren, eastern France, as temperatures drop below -10C. Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
27 February 2018
10:52 CET+01:00
Tuesday is set to be the coldest day of France's Siberian freeze which has seen swathes of the country activate their "cold weather plans" and left three homeless people dead, so far.
In some parts of the country temperatures are set to feel as low as -10C, according to France's national weather agency Meteo France.
 
And Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be the coldest days of the week as the so-called "Moscow- Paris" icy weather front takes a grip of the country.
 
On Wednesday, more snowfall is expected to hit southern France before spreading to the north of the country throughout the day on Thursday. 
 
 
"Cold weather plans" have been activated in 68 departments in France which will see around 5,344 beds, including 1,751 in Paris, made available for homeless people during the big freeze.
 
 
In Paris and Bordeaux temperatures are set to drop to -4C on Tuesday during the day and -5C at night, said the national weather agency. 
 
READ ALSO: 

In Pictures: French Riviera hit by snowfallPromenade des Anglais, Nice in the snow. Photo: AFP

(Soultzeren, eastern France, as temperatures drop below -10C. Photo: AFP)

The cold is set to stick around for the next few days elsewhere in the country too, with temperatures in Strasbourg and Lyon at night dropping to a chilly -7, while in Lille and Toulouse temperatures are predicted to sink to -6. 
 
Meanwhile in Clermont-Ferrand the mercury is predicted to drop as low as -9C. 
 
Even the south of France has not escaped the icy temperatures with snow hitting the French Riviera on Monday and the Var and Alpes-Maritimes still on orange alert -- the second highest warning -- for snow and ice on Tuesday. 
 
But in Strasbourg some brave swimmers were not put off by the cold and took a dip in the outdoor pool.
 
 
Orbey, eastern France. Photo: AFP
 
Three dead
 
So far the cold has claimed the lives of three homeless people, including one 35-year-old in the Drome department in the southeast of France. 
 
The second, a 62-year-old, was found in a forest in the Yvelines in the greater Paris region of Ile-de-France and the third, aged 53, was found in a field in the French Alps on Monday afternoon. 
 
In the east of France, charitable organizations have been trying to find the most vulnerable people living in the street in an effort to get them into sheltered environments. 
 
And the weather is certainly exceptional for this time of year. 
 
In fact, France hasn't had such an intense cold snap this late in winter since 2005.
weather
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Germany, France urge Russia to pressure Syria for 'immediate' ceasefire
  2. In Pictures: French Riviera hit by snowfall
  3. Chinese billionaire sees baguette goldmine in French fields
  4. Temperatures plummet to -10C as Siberian freeze sweeps across France
  5. Why are Americans still so infatuated with Paris?
Advertisement

Noticeboard

23/02
US Citizens: Vote From Abroad
19/02
Walk with The Chairfather in Paris
08/02
Do you run a business in Sud Charente which benefits from to
06/02
Living in a Postcard in Old Nice
01/02
Bordeaux Bound?...Nibble & Sip with Kim
31/01
Experienced English-language proofreader accepting projects!
View all notices
Advertisement