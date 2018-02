In Pictures: French Riviera hit by snowfall

Promenade des Anglais, Nice in the snow. Photo: AFP

As the big chill from Russia sweeps across France, Nice and other parts of the Côte d'Azur have been hit by heavy snow. Here are the best images of the snowfall which show a different side to the French Riviera.

Even the French Riviera hasn't escaped France's deep freeze.

In fact, Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, Var and Alpes-Maritimes, where Nice is located are on orange alert -- the second highest warning for ice and snow.

And on Monday the snow came to Cannes, Nice, Antibes and other resorts along the normally sunny south coast. Up in the hills behind the coast the snow came down thick and fast, up to 10cm falling in places.

Naturally the locals were excited by the rare sight of white flakes falling from the sky - the last time it snowed in these parts was 2012 - and took to Twitter to post their pics.

There wasn't quite enough snow to cover the beaches but nevertheless it made for some impressive and original pictures.