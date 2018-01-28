Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Seine swells even higher, keeping Paris on alert

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
28 January 2018
14:03 CET+01:00
floodsseine

Share this article

Seine swells even higher, keeping Paris on alert
The Eiffel Tower (L) is seen in the background as a man fishes off a barrier partially submerged by the water of the swollen Seine river in Paris on Sunday. Photo: Stéphane Delflour / AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
28 January 2018
14:03 CET+01:00
The swollen Seine rose even higher on Sunday, keeping Paris on alert, though forecasters said the flooding should peak by the end of the day.
The river had risen 11 centimetres in 24 hours by Saturday evening, more than four metres above its normal height, causing headaches for commuters as well as people living near its overflowing banks.
 
Tourists suffered too with the capital's famous Bateaux Mouches rivercraft out of service, and only emergency services authorised to navigate the Seine. 
 
The Vigicrues flooding agency forecasts the river will peak at 5.95 metres overnight, not quite reaching the 2016 high of 6.1 metres, when the Louvre museum was forced to shut for four days.
 
 
But the world's most visited museum was on high alert Sunday, along with the Musee d'Orsay and Orangerie galleries, with the lower level of the Louvre's Islamic arts wing closed to visitors at least until Monday. 
 
A statue of an Algerian French army soldier from the Crimean War named Zouave that has guarded the river at the Pont d'Alma bridge in central Paris since 1910 was drenched up to the thighs in the muddy waters of the Seine.
 
Police again warned Parisians against bathing or canoeing in the river, saying it was "forbidden and extremely dangerous".
 
Flooding to recede 'slowly'
 
More favourable weather is expected for the week ahead, and Vigicrues has lowered its warning level from orange to yellow in several areas upstream of the capital.
 
But even once the water levels start to recede, forecasters and officials say it will be a slow process, since much of the ground in northern France is already waterlogged.
 
"If we're talking about things getting completely back to normal, that's going to take weeks," said Jerome Goellner, regional head of environmental services.
 
Around 1,000 people have been evacuated from their homes in the greater Paris region, according to police, while around 1,500 homes were without electricity.
 
Some basements in Paris began to see leaks on Friday, and a health centre in the city's northwestern suburbs, where 86 patients were receiving care, was evacuated because of flooding.
 
 Neighbourhoods under water
 
The December-January period is now the third wettest on record since data collection began in 1900, according to France's meteorological service. However, fears of flooding like that of 1910, which saw the Seine rise to 8.62 metres, shutting down much of Paris's basic infrastructure, appeared unfounded.
 
A main commuter line, the RER C, has halted service at Paris stops indefinitely, and some expressways that run alongside the Seine have been closed.
 
In Paris the Seine flows through a deep channel, limiting the potential flooding damage to riverside structures. But several areas on the city's outskirts are under water, such as the southern suburb of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, where some residents were getting around by boat and dozens have been evacuated from their homes.
 
By AFP's Jacques Klopp
floodsseine
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

When you’re living in a new country, this can suddenly become a necessity in ways you might not have realised.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The volunteer opportunity with a unique difference

Related articles

Paris remains on flood alert as swollen Seine inches higher

Before and after: The River Seine floods in Paris

Paris floods LATEST images: Swollen River Seine keeps on rising

IN PICTURES: Parts of France left submerged as flood waters rise

Paris: Flooded River Seine set to top 5.7 metre mark as water levels rise

IN PICTURES: What Paris looked like during the 1910 'flood of the century'

Paris on alert as River Seine breaks banks and keeps on rising

Paris: Policewoman missing after being swept away in River Seine

Advertisement

Recent highlights

The French are not rude, it's just one big misunderstanding

Seven things to know before you buy that house in France

89 million tourists: Why France is still the most visited country on earth
Advertisement

Decoding the French: Eight YouTube channels to help explain life in France

French property of the week: 19th century stone house in the Lot (in need of some TLC)

The other Paris: A look at the darker sides of the City of Light

Why are the French making fewer and fewer babies?
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Before and after: The River Seine floods in Paris
  2. Paris floods LATEST images: Swollen River Seine keeps on rising
  3. The rules you need to follow when naming your child in France
  4. What the 'great Nutella riots' of 2018 tell us about the French
  5. Paris braces for another week of flooding as River Seine rises
Advertisement

Noticeboard

25/01
Hgtv show casting
01/12
Croissants & Corsets - Un brunch burlesque !
24/11
Holiday on Heels 2017 avec Burlesque Moulin
24/11
L'atelier Drama Queen avec Shanghai Pearl Bilingual - Fr/En
13/11
Getting your permit to drive
10/11
how I self-published my book
View all notices
Advertisement