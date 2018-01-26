Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Before and after: The River Seine floods in Paris

26 January 2018
11:33 CET+01:00
Before and after: The River Seine floods in Paris
26 January 2018
11:33 CET+01:00
The Seine in Paris has been flooding for days and is set to reach a peak of 6.2 metres on Saturday. Here's a look at the the river before and after the floods hit the French capital.
Hundreds of residents in the city have been evacuated as a precaution while roads and paths along the river have long been closed off.
 
River traffic has long been halted on the Seine, which is normally packed with tour boats and owners of the city's picturesque houseboats worry their vessels might be lifted onto the quais.
 
The RER C train line which runs alongside the river has been suspended in the central section.
 
Here's a look at just how bad it is. 

The tree at the end of the Square du Vert Galant. Before:

Photo: WikiCommons

After:

Photo: AFP

The Zouave statue, traditionally used as a gauge to see how high the river is. Before:

After: 

Photo: AFP

The peniche boats along the river. Before:

Photo: WikiCommons

After:

Photo: AFP

Pont de Grenelle. Before:

After:

The river banks near the Eiffel Tower. Before:

Photo: Google Maps

After:

Photo: AFP

The Passerelle Leopold-Sedar-Senghoe. Before:

After:

Photo: AFP

The Square du Vert-Galant. Before:

Photo: WikiCommons

After:

Photo: AFP

