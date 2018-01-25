'They were like animals': Nutella promo sparks 'riots' in French supermarkets

Photo: AFP

There were scenes of hysteria and reports of shoppers acting like "animals" in French supermarkets on Thursday... all because of a discount on pots of Nutella.

Even for a country's whose obsession for Nutella is renowned, the scenes - described as a "riot" in some newspapers - in French supermarkets on Thursday were stunning.

Although the country's passion for Nutella is no secret, a 70 percent discount on the famous chocolate hazelnut spread at Intermarche supermarkets has really shown what the French are willing to do to get their hands on the spread.

In scenes reminiscent of Black Friday bonanzas in the US, images and videos posted on social media showed customers jostling, scuffling and battling each other to get their hands on pots of Nutella in supermarkets around the country.

"They are like animals. A woman had her hair pulled, an elderly lady took a box on her head, another had a bloody hand. It was horrible," one customer at the Rive-de-Gier supermarket in central France told Le Progres newspaper.

In Ostricourt in northern France, the police were called in when supermarket customers resorted to fisticuffs, and similar scenes were also reportedly seen in Roubaix in the Nord department, as well as Wingles and Marles-les-Mines in Pas-de-Calais.

The mad pursuit to get a €4.50 pot for the discount price of €1.40 also saw employees caught up in the fray.

In the village of L'Horme in the Loire in central France, one staff member told Le Progres newspaper: "We were trying to get in between the customers but they were pushing us," they said, adding that one customer had been given a black eye.

"We need another system," said another Intermarche staff member.

We would prefer not to do it. It's more of a nuisance than anything else," they said before comparing the scenes to the Battle of Berezina fought between the French army and Russia in 1812.

At the Intermarché in Saint-Cyprien in southern France, people threw themselves on the employee carrying the Nutella pots on a pallet, according to reports.