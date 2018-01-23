Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

French police fine driver for eating foie gras at the wheel... whilst watching a film

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
23 January 2018
11:44 CET+01:00
driving

Share this article

French police fine driver for eating foie gras at the wheel... whilst watching a film
"Sorry sir, even in France, you can't eat foie gras whilst driving". AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
23 January 2018
11:44 CET+01:00
A driver in western France has been hit with a steep fine after by police caught him eating a plate of foie gras on toast whilst driving. And if that wasn't bad enough, he was also watching a film on his laptop.

The French government recently announced a crackdown on those caught using the mobile phones at the wheel but they may have to extend the draconian measures to cover motorists who indulge themselves in French delicacies whilst driving.

That's after a driver was caught by police in the western town of Laval, helping himself to a plate of foie gras on toast whilst he was motoring along.

Eating at the wheel is not actually forbidden in France - even the delicacy foie gras - as long as the driver is in control of the vehicle.

But the problem for this driver was that police also discovered he was watching a film on his laptop, which was placed on the dashboard.

The combination of the film and the foie gras was enough to convince the police that he was "driving in a dangerous position" or in other words liable to cause an accident.

The driver was hit with a fine of €750, but he was allowed to drive away with his vehicle, Ouest France newspaper reports.

But the story has one final twist. The driver was not in fact French as you might have imagined.

He was Russian.

Come on, there's no way any self-respecting French man would eat foie gras whilst driving. That would be a major food faux pas, of which there are many.

If you like this story, sign up for a newsletter to get a daily dose of France in your inbox

driving
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

When you’re living in a new country, this can suddenly become a necessity in ways you might not have realised.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The volunteer opportunity with a unique difference

Related articles

France set to suspend licenses of drivers caught using mobile phones

Motorists relieved after French truckers reach deal with government

The most common scams by thieves to avoid whilst driving in France

These are the days to avoid driving on roads in France this summer

What you need to know about driving on France's autoroutes

Where in France do drivers get the worst deal?

How French motorists drive you crazy

France unveils new driver-friendly speed camera warning signs
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Seven things to know before you buy that house in France

89 million tourists: Why France is still the most visited country on earth

Decoding the French: Eight YouTube channels to help explain life in France

Advertisement

French property of the week: 19th century stone house in the Lot (in need of some TLC)

The other Paris: A look at the darker sides of the City of Light

Why are the French making fewer and fewer babies?

What you need to know about the French population in 2018
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. France floods: Red alert warnings issued as river levels rise
  2. French Alps: 100 Chamonix chalets evacuated due to extreme snow
  3. The French culture shocks you should be prepared for
  4. Paris on alert as River Seine breaks banks and keeps on rising
  5. Man charged in France for planning terror attack: sources
Advertisement

Noticeboard

01/12
Croissants & Corsets - Un brunch burlesque !
24/11
Holiday on Heels 2017 avec Burlesque Moulin
24/11
L'atelier Drama Queen avec Shanghai Pearl Bilingual - Fr/En
13/11
Getting your permit to drive
10/11
how I self-published my book
View all notices
Advertisement