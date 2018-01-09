Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

France set to suspend licenses of drivers caught using mobile phones

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
9 January 2018
12:56 CET+01:00
drivingphones

Share this article

France set to suspend licenses of drivers caught using mobile phones
Photo: Felicitie Leon/Flickr
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
9 January 2018
12:56 CET+01:00
The French government is to consider stripping motorists of their driving permits if they are caught using their mobile phones at the wheel as part of the latest raft of measures to cut road deaths.

The French government has vowed to tackle the rising number of deaths on the country's roads and has set its sights on speeding drives and motorists who use their phones at the wheel.

On Tuesday it is set to announce a raft of measures aimed at boosting safety on roads including a controversial plan to cut the speed limit on country roads (departmental roads) from 90km/h to 80km/h.

But the government also wants to target the dangerous habit of drivers using their mobile phones to talk, or even send messages, when driving.

According to French media site RTL the government wants to impose a three month suspension of a driver's permit if they are caught using their mobile phone whilst driving.

This punishment would only be imposed on those drivers who were considered to have caused danger to others, for example if a motorist is on the phone whilst approaching a pedestrian crossing or a school.

Telephones play a part in ten percent of road accidents in France, according to figures published in October last year by France's road safety organisation Sécurité Routière.

Using a mobile phone at the wheel is currently banned in France and those caught are subject to fines of €135 and three penalty points.

In 2015 some 300,000 drivers in France were fined after being caught using their phone.

A recent survey revealed that nine out of 10 drivers in France admitted using their smartphone to make calls whilst driving or even to keep an eye on messages they had received.

France has a bad record for the number of fatal accidents that occur on its roads, with the death toll in 2016 reaching 3,469.
 
The possible law change comes at a time when road mortality has been on the rise since 2014 -- the longest period of sustained increase since 1972.

French governments have regularly introduced new measures over the years in a bid to tackle the number of road deaths.

In 2015 they banned the use of hands-free kits for mobile phones.

At the time Jehanne Collard, a lawyer for victims of road accidents in France and an author of a book of the subject said habits needed to change.
 
"There is a real deterioration in terms of the behavior on the road. Fatal accidents often involving cyclists, pedestrians and scooter drivers are related to excessive speeds and risk-taking, such as blind overtaking," she told Le Figaro.
drivingphones
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Motorists relieved after French truckers reach deal with government

The most common scams by thieves to avoid whilst driving in France

These are the days to avoid driving on roads in France this summer

What you need to know about driving on France's autoroutes

Where in France do drivers get the worst deal?

How French motorists drive you crazy

Frenchman dies in bath after being electrocuted 'when he dropped smartphone'

France unveils new driver-friendly speed camera warning signs
Advertisement

Recent highlights

VIDEO: 16 stunning places in France you have to visit in 2018

VIDEO: 16 stunning places in France you have to visit in 2018

Galette des Rois: All you need to know about a French tart fit for kings
Advertisement

Galette des Rois: All you need to know about a French tart fit for kings

What you need to know about France's New Year tipping custom

Everything that changes in France from January 2018

The 'tourist traps' in France that might leave you disappointed

Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Kosher store near Paris hit by arson attack on anniversary of Jewish supermarket shooting
  2. The story of Emilie König: How a French nightclub barmaid became a notorious Isis recruiter
  3. Sick French baby found after abduction from hospital
  4. British man 'freezes to death' after getting lost in French Alps ski resort
  5. French star singer France Gall dies aged 70
Advertisement

Noticeboard

01/12
Croissants & Corsets - Un brunch burlesque !
24/11
Holiday on Heels 2017 avec Burlesque Moulin
24/11
L'atelier Drama Queen avec Shanghai Pearl Bilingual - Fr/En
13/11
Getting your permit to drive
10/11
how I self-published my book
View all notices
Advertisement