Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Feminists to protest in Paris as Roman Polanski attends tribute (to himself)

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
30 October 2017
14:49 CET+01:00
womensexismsexual harassmentroman polanski

Share this article

Feminists to protest in Paris as Roman Polanski attends tribute (to himself)
Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
30 October 2017
14:49 CET+01:00
French feminists will stage a protest in Paris on Monday as film director Roman Polanski, accused of a string of sexual assaults, is expected to attend a retrospective of his work.
The Franco-Polish director, 84, will appear at the prestigious Cinematheque Francaise film archive as debate over sexual abuse rages worldwide following the allegations that toppled Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.
   
"What is important for us is that the retrospective be cancelled and that the Cinematheque apologise," Ozez le Feminisme ("Dare to be Feminist") spokeswoman Raphaelle Remy-Leleu told AFP.
   
The group was behind a petition signed by more than 26,000 people to demand the cancellation of the month-long event.
 
READ ALSO:

Sexual harassment: Thousands of French women take to streets to say #MeTooPhoto: AFP

The Cinematheque, which is partly state-funded, has ruled out pulling the event, with its president, Greek-French director Costa-Gavras, saying last week it does not intend to "take the place of the justice system".
   
Culture Minister Francoise Nyssen argued that the retrospective was planned long before the debate unleashed by the Weinstein scandal.
   
"It's about a body of work, not about a man," she said. "It's not for me to condemn a body of work."
 
The director of "Chinatown" and "Rosemary's Baby" is wanted in the United States for statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl in 1977, when he was 43.
   
He admitted to the charge after more serious rape charges were dropped, and spent an initial 42 days in jail before being released for good behaviour.
 
In 1978, convinced a judge was going to scrap his plea deal and send him to prison for decades, Polanski fled for France and has been a fugitive from the US justice system ever since, despite repeated attempts to have him extradited.
 
Earlier this month Swiss prosecutors confirmed they were investigating new rape allegations against Polanski made by a woman who said he assaulted her in a resort in the Swiss Alps in 1972.
 
The new claims, which Polanski has denied through his lawyer, bring to at least four the number of women who have publicly accused him of sexual assault.
 
In February, Polanski was to host the Cesar awards -- France's answer to the Oscars -- but pulled out under pressure from feminists.
womensexismsexual harassmentroman polanski

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Muslim feminist activist in France details rape claims against Oxford professor

Names of lecherous French MPs included on 'blacklist' for women to avoid

French lawmaker in Macron's ruling party accused of sexual assault

Over half of French women victims of sexual harassment as public accusations fly

French TV pulls hit talent show after abuse claims against Canadian judge

Men in France to face on the spot fines for sexually harassing women

The sexist French expressions you'll still hear at work

'Squeal on the pigs': French women bombard Twitter with tales of sexual harassment
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The Gauls and the ghouls: Do the French care about Halloween?

Recipe: Beat the French butter shortage by making your own

French property of the week: Luxury houseboat with outdoor pool in Lyon
Advertisement

22 photographs that will make you want to move to Brittany right now

24 stunning images that will make you want to spend Autumn in France

23 subtle signs you'll never quite master French

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try
Advertisement
3,496 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Halloween in Paris: The ten spookiest sites to visit
  2. The Gauls and the ghouls: Do the French care about Halloween?
  3. 18 ways your eating and drinking habits change when you live in France
  4. Macron sniffs out marijuana on Guiana trip
  5. French Alps shaken by 140 earthquakes in just over a month
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/09
Correction/aide aux devoirs en français pour internationaux
27/09
Burlesque bootcamp stage intensif (bilingual in english/fren
27/09
Rond point!
26/09
Generators
12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
View all notices
Advertisement