Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Over half of French women victims of sexual harassment as public accusations fly

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
20 October 2017
09:53 CEST+02:00
womensexismharassmentassault

Share this article

Over half of French women victims of sexual harassment as public accusations fly
Women protest sexual harassment in Paris. Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
20 October 2017
09:53 CEST+02:00
A new survey reveals that more than one in two French women have been victims of sexual harassment and/or sexual assault. The study comes as a flurry of women are stepping forward to reveal their high profile aggressors including ex-government ministers.
The survey, carried out by polling institute Odoxa for Le Figaro and Franceinfo, revealed that a massive 53 percent of French women have experienced sexual harassment and/or assault at least once in their lives. 
 
This includes sexual assault like touching, putting hands on buttocks and forced kissing, as well as sexual harassment like inappropriate and degrading remarks, sexually related insults and sexual advances. 
 
For 91 percent of the women surveyed, the question of harassment and sexual aggression is an "important" issue today. 
 
The study, which surveyed 995 women and men, comes at a time when women across the world are starting to speak out about their own experiences of sexual harassment in the wake of the flurry of accusations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.
 
And more and more women in France are coming forward and publicly pointing the finger at their attackers.
 
READ ALSO:
Women in Paris tell their stories of being groped, pestered and sexually harassed
Photo: Jean Francois Gornet/Flickr
 
In France on Friday, 28-year-old French writer Ariane Fornia, claimed in French newspaper l'Express that she was sexually assaulted by one of ex-French president François Mitterrand's minister's Pierre Joxe.
 
Fornia, daughter of an ex-minister to ex-French president Nicolas Sarkozy said that when she was 20, Joxe groped her at a classical music concert. 
 
He has vehemently denied her accusation.
 
The revelations come just one day after French television channel M6 pulled "France's Got Talent" on which Canadian producer Gilbert Rozon is a judge after he was accused of sexual assault and harassment.
 
Earlier this week a women took to Twitter to accuse former French presidential candidate Jean Lassalle of groping her. An accusation he was forced to publicly deny. 
 
In the Odoxa survey published on Friday it was revealed that 36 percent of women have been "victims of sexual assault", 38 percent of "sexual harassment outside of work" and 17 percent of harassment "at work". 
 
While six percent of men said that they had also been victims of sexual assault, five percent of sexual harassment outside work and seven percent at work.
 
Asked about the hashtag "#balancetonporc" or 'Expose the pig" started by a French female journalist to encourage women to share their stories of sexual harassment, 61 percent of respondents (52 percent of men) said they thought it was "a good thing" because "it liberates the words of women and shows that the problem is much greater than recent media stories show". 
 
However 38 percent of women (47 percent of men) thought that it was a "bad thing" because the messages "aren't real witness statements but instead unverified denunciations that could allow for misconduct". 
 
In France there are attempts to address the issue in the form of a new law set to be introduced, which will see on-the-spot fines imposed for sexual harassment of women on the streets.
 
The legislation is being piloted by 34-year-old Marlene Schiappa, a feminist and early supporter of French President Emmanuel Macron who wants to tackle sexist male attitudes in public spaces.
womensexismharassmentassault

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Sexual harassment in France: 'When someone wolf-whistles you... you can give him a slap'

Men in France to face on the spot fines for sexually harassing women

The sexist French expressions you'll still hear at work

French nightclub gives women free drinks for wearing short skirts

Protest over 'no-go zone for women' in Paris immigrant district

Paris bans sexist ads from billboards around the capital

Free tickets for women after French football supporters show sexist banner

Breast-kissing scandal show faces homophobia claims

Advertisement

Recent highlights

24 stunning images that will make you want to spend Autumn in France

23 subtle signs you'll never quite master French

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try
Advertisement

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

French property of the week: A lakeside mini château deep in rural France

From crêpes to cassoulet: The ultimate food map of France

How you know you're in Paris: The nineteen tell-tale signs
Advertisement
3,539 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 23 subtle signs you'll never quite master French
  2. From crêpes to cassoulet: The ultimate food map of France
  3. 24 stunning images that will make you want to spend Autumn in France
  4. Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try
  5. Towns and cities across France hit by mass public transport strike
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/09
Correction/aide aux devoirs en français pour internationaux
27/09
Burlesque bootcamp stage intensif (bilingual in english/fren
27/09
Rond point!
26/09
Generators
12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
View all notices
Advertisement