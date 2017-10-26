'Racist' English version of Paris Metro map causes outrage

Photo: Twitter Screenshot/Licra

Paris transport chiefs have been forced to deny they were behind an English translation of the Paris Metro map which went viral on social media this week. The map humoured some but rights groups were angered by "overtly racist" translations for some stops.

There’s a Metro map of Paris doing the rounds online - and all the station names have been translated into English. If you haven’t seen it, here’s a look.

⭕️[THREAD] La LICRA a pris connaissance avec consternation de la carte du réseau de métro et de RER diffusée par le site @TAGELofficiel (1) pic.twitter.com/qhUQJQ89vg — LICRA (@_LICRA_) October 25, 2017

The map went viral after it appeared on a French satirical news site Tagel and then on reddit.

Many presumed Paris transport chiefs RATP were behind the translated version, which at first glance appeared fairly harmless.

Belleville, for example, had been translated to Beautiful Town. Couronne was Crown and Bonne Nouvelle was Good News.

However, on closer inspection, some of the “translations” were revealed to be racist and anti-Semitic.

Richard Lenoir was translated to Richard the Nigga. ANd “Villejuif”, which could literally be translated to “Jewish Town”, was written as "Auschwitz”.

Suite à notre interpellation, @TAGELofficiel a retiré le contenu de son article. Le voici👇 pic.twitter.com/VMLcPt4G5b — LICRA (@_LICRA_) October 25, 2017

The post prompted a complaint from Rights Group Licra, which slammed the map as “overtly racist, anti-Semitic, and xenophobic”.

The group added that it doubted the Paris transport network RATP was actually behind the map, adding that whoever had written it should face criminal charges.

The RATP took to Twitter to deny being behind the translations, and Tagel removed the post.

Later on Wednesday, a popular YouTuber going by the name of Babor Lelefan claimed responsibility for the map, apologising for what he called his “unacceptable behaviour”.

