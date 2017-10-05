Advertisement

Paris: Petrol containers and 'crude' detonator found under cement trucks

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
5 October 2017
14:20 CEST+02:00

Share this article

Paris: Petrol containers and 'crude' detonator found under cement trucks
File photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
5 October 2017
14:20 CEST+02:00
Petrol containers and what's been described as a "crude" detonators were found under several cement trucks in north eastern Paris on Thursday morning according to reports.

Workers found six petrol containers attached to a "crude detonator device" under several trucks at a cement works in Paris on Thursday, sources close to the inquiry told AFP.

The trucks, found in the French capital's northeastern 19th arrondissement, belonged to Franco-Swiss cement company LafargeHolcim.

"Workers discovered the containers as they went to work this morning," one source told AFP.

Bomb disposal experts rushed to the site and police cordoned off the area, situated in a working-class district.

According to BFM TV however police are not treating the incident as an attempted terrorist attack, while France Info quote sources saying it is too early to know whether the device was functional.

Prosecutors have reportedly opened a probe into attempted destruction of property by fire.

However the discovery will no doubt concern authorities and the public because it comes just days after a homemade bomb made using gas canisters was found in the entrance to an apartment block in the plush 16th arrondissement in the west of the city.

Police have arrested six individuals over the failed attack, including on was on the terror watchlist and was known to intelligence services for his links to the extremist Islamist movement.

One theory is the bomb was intended to target a far right anti-Islam journalist.

READ ALSO:

Was far-right French journalist the target of failed Paris gas canister bomb?

Share this article

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recent highlights

13 things you didn't know about the Eiffel Tower

French property of the week: Art Deco house on Brittany's pink granite coast

How you can live happily in Paris without speaking French
Advertisement

Why is the food at French airports STILL so bad?

What's on: Ten events across France this September you won't want to miss

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

The forgotten feminist history of the French fairy tale
Advertisement
3,558 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. OPINION: How life in Paris has gone downhill over the years
  2. Brexit: France tells Britain 'we want our money back'
  3. French hunter shoots pensioner dead after mistaking him for a wild boar
  4. Paris: How the war on street peeing and dog poo is proving a money spinner
  5. Sign up for The Local's Brexit & You newsletter
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/09
Correction/aide aux devoirs en français pour internationaux
27/09
Burlesque bootcamp stage intensif (bilingual in english/fren
27/09
Rond point!
26/09
Generators
12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
View all notices
Advertisement