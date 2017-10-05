Was far-right French journalist the target of failed Paris gas canister bomb?

Photo: AFP

A French extreme-right journalist, who wants Islam banned in France, believes he may have been the target of a failed bomb attack on an apartment building in a plush district of Paris.

But one theory put forward is that the bomb makers were trying to hit a figure known for his anti-Islam views but got it all wrong. Not only did the bomb not go off, but the man they may have after doesn't live there.

Olivier Renault, a journalist known for his virulently anti-Islam writings, says the would-be attackers probably targeted the building because another man with the same name as him lives there.

He compared the failed attack on his namesake that was thwarted at 4.30am last Saturday to a deadly knife attack by “criminal Muslims” that left two young women dead in the main train station in Marseille on Sunday.

The Paris street where the bomb attempt was thwarted. Photo AFP

One of the men arrested by police in connection with the gas canister plot had been on the intelligence services’ watchlist of suspected Islamist extremists.

But police sources told Le Parisien newspaper that the suspect was refusing to cooperate, leaving security forces still struggling to find a motive for the plot to blow up the plush apartment block.

The team were due to play a game at the stadium later on Saturday. But police sources said that two attempts were made to detonate the gas canisters at around 4.30 am, many hours before any fans would have been on the streets.