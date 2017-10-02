Advertisement

Two young students killed in Marseille knife attack were cousins

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
2 October 2017
13:19 CEST+02:00
marseille attackmarseille

Share this article

Two young students killed in Marseille knife attack were cousins
Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
2 October 2017
13:19 CEST+02:00
Two young women who were knifed to death by a suspected jihadist outside Marseille train station on Sunday were two cousins aged 20, French prosecutors have confirmed.

The pair were attacked by a man, aged around 30, who reportedly shouted Allahu Akbar, before he fatally stabbed the women outside the Saint-Charles train station on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said video surveillance footage showed the assailant attacked the first victim, then fled -- only to return and kill the other woman. One of the victims reportedly had her throat slit.

It emerged on Monday that the two victims were not just known to each other, but were cousins, reports in France said. Both were students aged 20. France's counter-terrorist prosecutor François Molins later confirmed the victims were related at a press conference in Marseille.

On has been named as Laura by L'Express news site. She was in her second year of a nursing degree at a university in Lyon and had travelled to Marseille for the weekend to celebrate her birthday.

She came from the Lyon suburb of Rillieux-la-Pape, according to RTL radio, which described her as being "very involved in charitable work".

The town's Mayor Alexendre Vincendet tweeted a message of support for the victim's family and friends. Flags hanging outside the Town Hall would be folded as a mark of respect and a minute's silence would be held on Monday, the mayor said.

Her cousin, named Mauranne, who was also killed was also a student. She was undertaking a medicine degree at university in Marseille and was originally from the village of Eiguilles near Aix-en-Provence.

The village's mayor Robert Dagorne said residents were traumatised by what had happened and called for a vigil outside the Town Hall on Monday evening t remember the victim.

While terror group Isis have claimed responsibility for the double stabbing French authorities say there is no confirmation the killer had any link to the Middle East group and the French interior ministry said they could not yet confirm the attack was motivated by terrorism.

While France has been hit by a string of terror attacks in recent years there have also been deadly incidents which investigators concluded were motivated more by the attacker's psychological disorders than terrorism, notably when a man rammed his car into a bus stop in Marseille last August.

It has emerged that Sunday's black-clad attacker, who was shot dead by soldiers on patrol at the station, was known to police after being arrested for a string of minor offences. Reports say he had been arrested in Lyon on Friday for theft but had been released.

Prosecutor Molins confirmed the attacker had been arrested seven times since 2005 and had given seven different identities.

The prosecutor said that when he was arrested in Lyon the attacker had handed over a Tunisian passport belonging to an Ahmed H. But investigators were still trying to confirm whether this is indeed the real identity of the knifeman.

The attacker was not known to French intelligence services and was not on their terror watch list. According to Prosecutor Molins the attacker was unemployed, divorced and a history of taking hard drugs.

marseille attackmarseille

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Six ways getting an MBA will launch your international career

An MBA could be what you need to take the elusive next step in your career. Find out more and register for an MBA fair in a city near you.

Volunteering abroad ‘really changed my mind’ about the world

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Related articles

Marseille attacker released by police day before stabbing rampage

France opens anti-terror probe into Marseille knife attack

One killed in car-ramming at Marseille bus stop, French police

Macron lodges legal complaint against press photographer for 'harassment' on holiday

French police probe deadly cafe shoot-out

Spike in Marseille drug violence kills 24 so far in 2016

French ferry evacuated after mystery underwater blast

England fans sent to prison over Marseille violence

Advertisement

Recent highlights

13 things you didn't know about the Eiffel Tower

French property of the week: Art Deco house on Brittany's pink granite coast

How you can live happily in Paris without speaking French
Advertisement

Why is the food at French airports STILL so bad?

What's on: Ten events across France this September you won't want to miss

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

The forgotten feminist history of the French fairy tale
Advertisement
3,545 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Investigators probe Air France A380 after engine blow-out
  2. Two young students killed in Marseille knife attack were cousins
  3. Macron’s 'Make Climate Great Again' campaign hires US scientists
  4. What changes about life in France from October 1st 2017
  5. France opens anti-terror probe into Marseille knife attack
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/09
Correction/aide aux devoirs en français pour internationaux
27/09
Burlesque bootcamp stage intensif (bilingual in english/fren
27/09
Rond point!
26/09
Generators
12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
View all notices
Advertisement