One killed in car-ramming at Marseille bus stop, French police

Marseille's prosecutor Xavier Tarabeux said that investigators had "no element pointing to a terrorist attack" and that the driver was suffering from psychiatric problems.

"He was found with a letter from a psychiatric clinic and we are leaning towards treating it as a mental health case," Tarabeux told AFP.

The incident took place at around 9am, one source said, asking not to be named.

The Renault vehicle first drove at speed towards a bus stop in the city's 13th district, leaving one person seriously hurt, before targeting another stop in the 11th district, causing one fatality.

A body of a victim is evacuated to a waiting ambulance. AFP

Julien Ravier, mayor of the 11th and 12th districts, told BFMTV news channel that the victim was a woman in her 40s who was waiting alone at the stop.

The police source said the man was in his mid-30s and was not from Marseille. Another source said the vehicle was a van.