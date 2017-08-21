Advertisement

One killed in car-ramming at Marseille bus stop, French police

The Local/AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
21 August 2017
15:54 CEST+02:00
marseillecrime

Share this article

One killed in car-ramming at Marseille bus stop, French police
French forensic police search the site following a car crash. AFP
The Local/AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
21 August 2017
15:54 CEST+02:00
One person was killed and another seriously injured in the southern French city of Marseille on Monday after a van ploughed into people at two bus stops, police sources said, adding that the suspected driver had been arrested.
Marseille's prosecutor Xavier Tarabeux said that investigators had "no element pointing to a terrorist attack" and that the driver was suffering from psychiatric problems.
 
"He was found with a letter from a psychiatric clinic and we are leaning towards treating it as a mental health case," Tarabeux told AFP.
 
 
The incident took place at around 9am, one source said, asking not to be named.
   
The Renault vehicle first drove at speed towards a bus stop in the city's 13th district, leaving one person seriously hurt, before targeting another stop in the 11th district, causing one fatality.
 
A body of a victim is evacuated to a waiting ambulance. AFP
 
Julien Ravier, mayor of the 11th and 12th districts, told BFMTV news channel that the victim was a woman in her 40s who was waiting alone at the stop.
   
The police source said the man was in his mid-30s and was not from Marseille. Another source said the vehicle was a van.
BFMTV reported that a bystander noted the registration number of the car, which the police used to trace the vehicle to the city's Old Port district, where the suspect was arrested.
   
Police sealed off the port area and urged residents in a tweet to avoid the neighbourhood which is popular with tourists.
 
The incident comes as police across Europe search for the driver of a van that mowed down pedestrians in Barcelona last week, killing 13. 
 
France has also seen a series of terror attacks over the past two years, including several in which vehicles were used as weapons.
 
French forensic police officers search a vehicle. AFP
 
On July 14th 2016, an extremist drove a truck into crowds celebrating Bastille Day in Nice, killing 86. The driver was shot dead by police, and Isis claimed responsibility.
 
Further car attacks have targeted police and security forces. In June, an armed man crashed a car into a police van on the iconic Champs Elysees in what was described as an "attempted terror attack", and on August 9th, a man drove a car into a group of anti-terror soldiers in a western Paris suburb, injuring six.
 
Less than a week later, a 13-year-old girl was killed when a man deliberately drove a car into a pizzeria in a town east of Paris, badly injuring four other people. In that case, however, police were quick to rule out a link to terrorism, instead suggesting the attack was a suicide attempt. It later emerged the driver had consumed “large quantities of medication” before driving into the restaurant.
 
Terrorism experts have warned that the intense media coverage of the violence could spur copycat attacks by people with mental health problems and a propensity for violence.
 
marseillecrime

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

French baker risks jail sentence in China over expired flour

Macron lodges legal complaint against press photographer for 'harassment' on holiday

Paris baker shoots customer after 'blowing a fuse'

Dead woman's body found in Paris bin

The most common scams by thieves to avoid whilst driving in France

Man held for theft of rocket launchers from French train

Briton gets 30 years for French jogger's murder

French Prime Minister's Paris apartment targeted by burglars
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement

French Property of the Week: Charming stone house with guest property in Charente-Maritime

How to find the right summer job in France
Advertisement

The 26 things that happen in France every summer

Ten hidden gems in France you should visit this summer

Nine must-visit French chateaux you hadn't heard of

If there's one thing you must do in each Paris arrondissement it's this
Advertisement
3,642 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten essential free phone apps for a visit to Paris
  2. One killed in car-ramming at Marseille bus stop, French police
  3. 40-metre yacht that sunk off Nice belonged to Italian business woman
  4. Fire strands thousands of rail passengers in southern France
  5. Will France be the next country hit by anti-tourism protests?
Advertisement

Noticeboard

21/08
moving,transport
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in France?
14/08
Charming Vacation Apartment in La Rochelle
03/08
WICE an English speaking Community in Paris
02/08
Building land for sale 14.7€ sqm
24/07
Assistance with French/French Admin
View all notices
Advertisement