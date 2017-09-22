How do Muslims living in France feel about their country?

Photo: AFP

The subject of Muslim integration in France is one of the country's most hotly debated issues. But how do Muslims themselves feel about their home country? A new survey offers some insight.

Muslims living in France feel a stronger attachment to their country than they do in much of Europe, despite experiencing high levels of discrimination.

That was one of the key findings of a new survey that looked at Musliims across Europe. The survey also found that first generation Muslims feel more attached to France than their offspring.

This generational difference in feeling towards their country is greater in France than anywhere in Europe.

The study took into account 15 EU member states: Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Germany, Denmark, Greece, Spain, Finland, France, Italy, Malta, the Netherlands, Sweden, Slovenia and the United Kingdom. Overall, the study found that a large majority of Muslims feel closely connected to the country they live in and trust public institutions despite facing "widespread discrimination". Nearly 40 percent of those surveyed across the 15 countries said that they had suffered discrimination and harassment because of their ethnic or immigration background Here's how France measured up:

Muslims in France feel a high level of attachment to their country

Muslims with French citizenship feel very attached to France, with Muslims rating their level of attachment at 4.3 on a scale of five.

That meant they were ranked fourth out of 15 EU member states.

Among the other 14 countries surveyed, the level of attachment is highest among Muslims surveyed in Finland (4.6), Sweden (4.4), the United Kingdom (4.3), France (4.3) and Belgium (4.2).

The countries with the lowest scores are Italy (3.3), the Netherlands (3.4), Austria (3.5) and Greece (3.6).

First generation Muslims feel more attached to France than their offspring

While generally across Europe it's first generation immigrants who feel less attached to their adopted country, in France the roles are reversed, with their children feeling less attached.