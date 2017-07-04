Too many foreigners in France and Islam not compatible, majority of French say

Migrants during the evacuation of a makeshift camp near La Chapelle in Paris. Photo: AFP

Most French people say there are too many foreigners in France, immigrants do not make an effort to assimilate and Islam is incompatible with the French values.

France's new president clearly has some healing to do when it comes to two longstanding divisive issues in France.

Immigration and the place of Islam in society, are still very much contentious questions for the French, a new annual survey has revealed.

Another stat demonstrating a majority of French people are uncomfortable with immigration was the 60 percent of people who agreed with the statement: "Today I no longer feel at home like I did before".

On top of that some 61 percent of French people share the belief that "immigrants in France do not make an effort to integrate".

Some 46 percent of French people believe it's not difficult for an immigrant to integrate.

Unsurprisingly the percentages are far higher among those on the far right - 95 percent of National Front voters believe there are too many foreigners in France compared to those on the left (46 percent of Socialists).