Knife-wielding man attacks soldier in Paris, no injuries

A knife-wielding man attacked a soldier on patrol as part of an anti-terror operation in Paris on Friday but did not cause any injuries, police said.

The attacker lunged at the soldier at the central Chatelet metro station (see below) around 6:30 am (0430 GMT), making reference to Allah, a police source said.

Investigators have opened an anti-terror probe, government spokesman Christophe Castaner said.

Chatelet metro station in Paris, where the incident took place.

The soldier quickly brought the man, who, according to a source, was previously unknown to police, under control.

Following the attack on satirical weekly, Charlie Hebdo, the government launched an operation known as Sentinelle, deploying some 7,000 troops across the country to guard high-risk areas such as tourist sites and religious buildings.

France has been under a state of emergency since November 2015 and has seen a string of attacks on security forces who have been regularly targeted, particularly those guarding key tourist sites, sparking a debate over whether the troops should remain on the streets.