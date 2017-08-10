Man shot and arrested over car attack on anti-terror soldiers outside Paris

An armed French soldier stands at the site where a car slammed into soldiers in Levallois-Perret. AFP

A man has been shot and arrested in relation to Wednesday morning's assault when anti-terror soldiers in the northwestern suburbs of Paris were rammed into by a car, leaving six injured.

French security forces have shot and arrested a man suspected of being behind an attack on a group of soldiers on Wednesday morning in the town of Levallois-Perret, security sources told AFP. The suspect, Hamou B., aged 36, was intercepted on the A16 motorway north of the French capital in a vehicle used to drive into the soldiers, the sources said, asking not to be named. After a chase, armed officers shot the driver five times, wounding the man, who was then arrested, sources involved in the manhunt said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The suspect, who lived in the Yvelines suburb of Paris and had no previous convictions, has been hospitalised in Lille but the French press has reported that his life is not in danger. An emergency medical helicopter arrives on the site after the police arrested a suspect on the A16. AFP One source close to the case said the man had been stopped at the wheel of a BMW driving towards the northern port of Calais. A second legal source added: "The arrested individual, born in 1980, is suspected to be the culprit" of the assault in the Levallois-Perret area of Paris (see below) at around 8am. READ ALSO: Timeline: How jihadists have targeted soldiers and police in France Levallois-Perret, where the incident occurred. Google maps. "He was driving the vehicle we were looking for and tried to flee," the source added, leading police to open fire.

French security forces launched a manhunt on Wednesday after a car ploughed into anti-terrorism soldiers outside their barracks, injuring six, three more seriously.

"I heard a huge crash which I thought was the sound of scaffolding being put up," Thierry Chappe, a resident in a building opposite the crime scene, told AFP.

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb described the act as "deliberate" and carried out by a "man on his own". He spoke after visiting three of the injured soldiers, who belonged to the 35th infantry, along with Defence Minister Florence Parly. All six were taken to hospital, but none has life-threatening injuries, they said. The Paris prosecutors' office said its anti-terrorism unit has launched a probe into "attempted killings... in relation to a terrorist undertaking".

Mayor of Levallois-Perret, Patrick Balkany said, describing the incident as "without doubt a deliberate act".

Balkany told the all-news channel BFMTV that the car "accelerated very fast when they (soldiers) were coming out" of the barracks.

France has been under a state of emergency since November 2015 and has seen a string of attacks on security forces who have been regularly targeted, particularly those guarding key tourist sites.

An 18-year-old with a history of psychological problems was arrested on Saturday at the Eiffel Tower after brandishing a knife and shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is Greatest).

String of bloody attacks

