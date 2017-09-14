Advertisement

Paris 2024 Olympics: A 'victory for France', says Macron

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
14 September 2017
09:41 CEST+02:00
olympicsemmanuel macron

Share this article

Paris 2024 Olympics: A 'victory for France', says Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) greeting International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Germany's Thomas Bach. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
14 September 2017
09:41 CEST+02:00
President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday hailed the decision to award the 2024 Olympics to Paris as a 'victory for France'.

Macron said after the International Olympic Committee vote in Lima that rubber-stamped the historic double award of the 2024 Games to Paris and the 2028 Olympics to Los Angeles that "the whole country must get behind" the event.

"I salute this success and the tremendous opportunity that the Games represent to assist in the transformation of our country, to increase its international attractiveness... and strengthen the role of sport across France," the president said, speaking after visiting hurricane-hit Caribbean islands.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, who was in Peru for the vote, tweeted: "Historic. A hundred years after 1924 we are bringing the Games back to Paris."

READ ALSO:

The venues
 
A key argument in the Paris bid for the 2024 Olympics was that, thanks to venues such as the Stade de France and Roland Garros, 95 percent of the necessary infrastructure is already in place.
   
From the Ile-Saint-Denis to the north, where the Olympic village is planned, to the Bercy arena, many proposed sites are situated on the banks of the Seine.
   
And the river running through the French capital will be cleaned up for the Games so that it can host swimming and open water events.
  
The historic monuments that attract millions of tourists every year will form the backdrop for other events, from the Champs-de-Mars in front of the Eiffel Tower to the Invalides and the Champs Elysées, where the cycling road race is set to finish.
   
"The historic concept of the Olympic park can be applied to the whole city thanks to the proximity of the sites to each other," said Paris bid co-chairman and three-time Olympic slalom canoe champion Tony Estanguet during a visit by the IOC's assessment team in May.
   
But Paris will still have to spend around $3 billion on building and renovating sites, with half of the amount going on the Olympic village alone.

Challenges ahead

One of the organisers' biggest challenges will be to keep within budget -- a challenge that has defeated so many of their predecessors.

The French capital has set a relatively modest budget of 6.6 billion euros ($7.9 billion) for the Olympics, but London in 2012, Athens in 2004 and Sydney in 2000 all saw their budgets for hosting the Summer Olympics at least double from the time of their bids to the final bill.

The budget-busting reached its peak with the 2008 Beijing Games for which costs ballooned to a vertiginous 32 billion euros, more than ten times the original budget.
   
Vladimir Andreff, a sports economist at Paris' Sorbonne university, described Olympic budget inflation as "the curse of winning an auction".
   
"In theory, the winner of an auction is the most optimistic participant and the one prepared to outbid everyone else," said Andreff, one of three experts who contributed to a financial impact study commissioned by the Paris bid team.
 
"And when there are a lot of competing cities, the winner is trapped."
olympicsemmanuel macron

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Moving abroad? Nothing helps you feel at home faster than having a new luxury car to zip around in. And it's easier to get one than you think.

Nine essential French phrases for the modern traveller

Related articles

France angers Philippines president in row over human rights

Macron hosts African and EU leaders for migration talks

Make-up bill causes blushes for France's Macron

Macron spends whopping €26,000 on makeup in just three months

Former French President Hollande criticizes Macron, warns he has 'not retired' from politics

Macron: The EU is a 'real step' closer to overhauling controversial cheap labour rule

Macron shares support for US anti-racism activists

Macron lodges legal complaint against press photographer for 'harassment' on holiday
Advertisement

Recent highlights

What's on: Ten events across France this September you won't want to miss

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

The forgotten feminist history of the French fairy tale
Advertisement

Ten stunning places to go camping in France

French Property of the Week: Stunning castle with mountain views over the Rhône Valley

The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement

French Property of the Week: Charming stone house with guest property in Charente-Maritime
Advertisement
3,532 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Terror attack on Paris gay nightclubs thwarted: minister
  2. Insurance giant Chubb picks Paris as post-Brexit EU headquarters
  3. Bag-snatcher chased by crowd, beaten and stabbed on Paris street
  4. France shocked at iPhone X costing exactly French minimum wage
  5. France: Strikes and protests against Macron's labour reforms kick off
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
24/08
english conversation and proofreading
21/08
moving,transport
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in France?
14/08
Charming Vacation Apartment in La Rochelle
View all notices
Advertisement