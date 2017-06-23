IN PICTURES: Paris hosts two day 'Olympics' as city's iconic landmarks transform into sports venues

Photo: @Paris2024/Twitter

Parisians have been invited to try out 30 Olympic sports as the French capital tries to convince officials it is the perfect city to host the 2024 Olympics.

"This is going to be spectacular. There will be a lot of people, along the river, on the bridges, at the different landmarks," Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said.

Photo: @Sports_gouv/Twitter

People will be able to try a whopping 30 different sports, including sailing, boxing and rugby, over the two-day period, with supervision from the professionals.

Other sports on the agenda include, tennis, canoeing, football, handball, rugby, volleyball and baseball.

People will also have the chance to watch professional French athletes in action at demonstrations around the city.

Photo: @Paris2024/Twitter

Ten different zones have been set up as mini Olympic-style events at places like Pont Alexandre III, the Grand and Petit Palais and even a 156 metre-long floating athletics track on the River Seine, which Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo was the first to try.

Photo: @Paris2024/Twitter

Photo: @Paris2024/Twitter

On Saturday, Parisian will be able to get their bikes at the Arc de Triumph, which will be turned into an open-air velodrome – the grand finale - for anyone and everyone to cycle round.

For more information on how to get involved, take a look at the promotional poster

Photo: @Paris2024/Twitter

Photo: @Paris2024/Twitter