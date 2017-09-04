Advertisement

Macron's popularity slips (again), says poll

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
4 September 2017
09:01 CEST+02:00
macronpopularity

Share this article

Macron's popularity slips (again), says poll
AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
4 September 2017
09:01 CEST+02:00
French President Emmanuel Macron has suffered a fresh slump in popularity, with just a 30 percent approval rating among voters, according to a new poll published Monday.

Macron, who is overhauling his communications strategy after triggering criticism for seeming aloof, acknowledged this past week that some voters are disappointed with his government's actions so far.

The 39-year-old centrist leader, elected in May, saw his rating fall for the second consecutive month, down from 36 percent a month earlier and 43 percent in late June, according to the YouGov France poll carried out for HuffPost and CNEWS.
   
"I'll have to live with people's impatience for the next few months," Macron told the Le Point weekly on Wednesday, dismissing the recently passed milestone of 100 days in office as "irrelevant".
 
READ ALSO:

'France faces last chance to reform labour market, but must not become like UK and US'AFP

The following day Macron's government unveiled an overhaul of the labour code, a signature reform that will test his ability to force through business-friendly changes and face down protests.

He sees overhauling France's rigid labour regulations as key to tackling a French unemployment rate which is currently 9.5 percent -- roughly twice the level of Britain or Germany.
   
The news from the pollsters was little better for Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, whose popularity rate fell to 32 percent from 37 percent, according to the YouGov findings published Monday.
 
Macron has promised a change in strategy for the months ahead which will see him give more interviews to explain why he sees his reforms as necessary, having been accused of being too remote at the start of his term.
   
He said last month, during a trip to Romania, that the French people "hated reforms", but that he was proposing a "transformation" to fire up the country's economy and make it a leader in Europe.
   
The pollsters questioned 1,003 people on August 28 and 29, before both the Le Point interview with Macron and the unveiling, on Thursday, of the planned labour overhaul.

 

macronpopularity

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Moving abroad? Nothing helps you feel at home faster than having a new luxury car to zip around in. And it's easier to get one than you think.

Nine essential French phrases for the modern traveller

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

Five key ways Macron wants to change France's labour code

French PM says labour reforms are 'ambitious, balanced, fair'

Macron all set to unveil overhaul of France's labour code

'We should never give in to the prophets of doom', Macron tells ministers over ratings slide

Macron adopts Nemo, France's new presidential pooch

Macron faces big foreign policy week ahead as approval ratings slide

Macron: Poland 'goes against European interests'

EU risks breakup without overhaul of cheap labour rule, says Macron
Advertisement

Recent highlights

What's on: Ten events across France this September you won't want to miss

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

The forgotten feminist history of the French fairy tale
Advertisement

Ten stunning places to go camping in France

French Property of the Week: Stunning castle with mountain views over the Rhône Valley

The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement

French Property of the Week: Charming stone house with guest property in Charente-Maritime
Advertisement
3,635 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. AirBnB Canadian renter does '€10,000 worth of damage’ to tiny Paris flat
  2. Macron's popularity slips (again), says poll
  3. Suspect charged over French girl's wedding disappearance
  4. French police clash with migrants in Calais
  5. Two suspects freed over French girl's wedding disappearance
Advertisement

Noticeboard

24/08
english conversation and proofreading
21/08
moving,transport
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in France?
14/08
Charming Vacation Apartment in La Rochelle
03/08
WICE an English speaking Community in Paris
02/08
Building land for sale 14.7€ sqm
View all notices
Advertisement