Advertisement

France's Macron sees popularity fall to 40 percent: poll

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
27 August 2017
09:00 CEST+02:00
macronpoll

Share this article

France's Macron sees popularity fall to 40 percent: poll
Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
27 August 2017
09:00 CEST+02:00
French President Emmanuel Macron's popularity rating slumped a further 14 points in August to hit 40 percent, following a sharp 10-point drop the previous month, according to a poll released Sunday.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe also saw his popularity fall nine points over the same period, with 47 percent now satisfied with his performance, the Ifop poll carried out for the Journal du Dimanche newspaper showed.

Macron has seen his popularity plunge 22 points since the first Ifop poll published three months ago, when he enjoyed a rating of 62 percent just after his May 7th election win.

At this point in 2012, his socialist predecessor Francois Hollande had a much higher popularity rating of 54 percent while Nicolas Sarkozy boasted an even higher 67 percent in 2007.

In August, 36 percent of respondents said they were "somewhat satisfied" with Macron, down 11 points, and four percent were "very satisfied", a fall of three points.

Macron, 39, who shot to power promising to overcome France's entrenched right-left divide, has since come under fire for his labour reform programme and budget and public spending cuts.

France's youngest ever president is especially out of favour with civil servants after vowing to put a brake on their salary increases.

The Ifop survey of 1,023 people was carried out online and by telephone on August 25th and 26th.

READ ALSO: Macron spends whopping €26,000 on makeup in just three months

macronpoll

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential French phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful French phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

France and Poland clash over EU cheap labour rule

Macron: Poland 'goes against European interests'

France's Macron warns against 'escalation of tensions' over North Korea

Trump, Macron discuss increasing cooperation in Syria and Iraq

Macron set for celeb-filled week as Bono and Rihanna visit Elysée

Popularity tumbles for France's Macron: poll

Macron visits French air base hoping to smooth over crisis with military

America no longer first as Macron's France ranked world's top 'soft power'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

French Property of the Week: Stunning castle with mountain views over the Rhône Valley

The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement

French Property of the Week: Charming stone house with guest property in Charente-Maritime
Advertisement

How to find the right summer job in France

The 26 things that happen in France every summer

Ten hidden gems in France you should visit this summer

Nine must-visit French chateaux you hadn't heard of

Advertisement
3,648 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. France and Poland clash over EU cheap labour rule
  2. Macron spends whopping €26,000 on makeup in just three months
  3. Macron: Poland 'goes against European interests'
  4. French wine production set to plummet by a fifth this year
  5. Ten stunning places to go camping in France
Advertisement

Noticeboard

24/08
english conversation and proofreading
21/08
moving,transport
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in France?
14/08
Charming Vacation Apartment in La Rochelle
03/08
WICE an English speaking Community in Paris
02/08
Building land for sale 14.7€ sqm
View all notices
Advertisement