Macron spends whopping €26,000 on makeup in just three months

French President Emmanuel Macron pictured on Friday. Photo: AFP

Emmanuel Macron might be the youngest ever president in French history, but that doesn't mean he's above using professional help to keep up appearances.

In fact, he has racked up a €26,000 bill for makeup during his first three months as leader, according to a report in Le Point on Thursday.

The report said Macron's makeup artist, named only as Natacha M, had invoiced the Elysée Palace twice, once for €10,000 and once for €16,000.

But presidential aides jumped to his defence, saying that the contractor had been called in "as a matter of urgency" and that spending on makeup would be "significantly reduced" in the future.

Officials also noted that Macron had spent less on makeup than previous presidents and does not keep a makeup artist on staff.

Macron's predecessor, François Hollande, was also criticized for his attempt to keep up appearances after a report revealed his barber was paid €10,000 each month for the presidential hairdo. That amounted to only €5,000 less than the president's own monthly salary.

The barber's lawyer justified the large salary, saying the hairdresser had "missed the birth of his own children, their broken arms, their operations" due to his dedication to his job.

The news comes as polls show Macron's popularity has fallen drastically since he first swept to victory.

The latest figures show that just 36 percent of the French have a positive view of their president, while 49 view him negatively - a rise of 13 points since his May election.

