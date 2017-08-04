Macron's popularity slips, says poll

Photo: AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron's popularity has slumped less than three months since he took office, according to a YouGov poll published Thursday.

Macron has slipped seven points with just 36 percent of respondents having a positive view of the president who was elected on May 7.

Forty-nine percent have a negative view, a rise of 13 points, according to the poll for the Huffington Post and the CNews TV channel.

The poll of 1,003 people was carried out on July 26-27.

