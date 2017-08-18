Advertisement

British recipe for 'sausage croissant' sparks social media uproar in France

Catherine Edwards
Catherine Edwards
catherine.edwards@thelocal.com
18 August 2017
15:38 CEST+02:00
foodcroissant

File photo: Nitrub/Depositphotos
If there's one thing foreigners should know about the French, it's that you don't mess with their food and get away with it.

The French are traditionally fiercely protective of their Gallic grub, so when British recipe site Twisted Food created a video demonstrating a 'new take' on the croissant, it went down as well as you might expect in France.

In the recipe, which was re-shared by the Satisfying Taste account on Twitter, croissants were stuffed with bacon and sausages before being covered in eggs and cream and baked in the oven.


Screengrab/Twisted Foods

To top it off, the resulting charred mixture was chopped into squares, losing any resemblance to the croissant, whose name literally translates as 'crescent'. As a finishing touch, maple syrup was drizzled atop the pastry.

French social media users were quick to express their horror. Several compared the act to blasphemy or a declaration of war, while others used choice GIFs or French swear words to make their feelings known.

"I feel insulted not just as a French person, but as a living being in possession of a culture."

"Oh my God, but it's a joke, what is that! What sacrilege"

It's not the first time the Brits have been accused of defiling the popular French pastry.

In 2016, a line of 'straight croissants' in British supermarket chain Tesco provoked confusion on the other side of the Channel.

Tesco said the angular makeover was due to shoppers' struggles in spreading butter on the curved pastries, which a spokesperson said "increases the potential for accidents involving sticky fingers and tables".

But France has also been on the receiving end of anger for meddling with traditional recipes.

In April last year, a French video showing how to make a speedy 'one-pot' pasta alla carbonara was met with scorn and derision in Italy.

READ ALSO: Things you should never do when dining in France

foodcroissant

