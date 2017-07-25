What you need to know about France's blazing forest fires

Firefighters work to put out a fire in Corsica. Photo: AFP

Thousands of fire fighters have been drafted in to battle the flames currently raging in south eastern France and Corsica. Here's what you need to know.

Thousands of emergency services staff battled through the night on Monday and during Tuesday to quell the flames of forest fires blazing in south east France and Corsica that saw hundreds of people evacuated from their homes.

Some of the fires are still not under control.

Here's what you need to know:

Where are the fires?

The fires have hit areas in southern France, including the Var and Vaucluse departments and the town of Carros to the north of Nice. They have also been ravaging northern Corsica.

What happened?

Over 2,000 firefighters and 19 aircraft, including 10 Canadair water bombers, have been mobilised to quench flames ravaging south east France and northern Corsica.

France has appealed to the European Union to provide "two Air Canada planes" to support the fire fighters' efforts to stop the flames causing even more damage.

In total, the forest fires have reduced nearly 4,000 hectares of land to cinders.

The fire in the town of Bastidonne in the Luberon parkland in the Vaucluse department is said to be contained, according to local French radio station France Bleu Vaucluse

But fire fighters are still in place fighting the blaze which has so far destroyed 800 hectares of vegetation.

A fire raging in the town of Carros to the north of Nice has also been quelled according to a local radio station. The flames scorched 90 hectares, destroying a house and vehicles on its way.

Residents were evacuated from homes at the edge of the town of Biguglia, on the island's northeastern coast on Monday night. And another fire on the south of the island, which destroyed 110 hectares around the town of Aleria, was brought under control on Monday.

"It's the apocalypse!" a local resident told AFPTV.

In the Provencal department of the Var, six fire fighters were injured during the night, one of whom has suffered minor burns, as they battled flames that continue to ravage the areas between La Croix-Valmer and Ramatuelle.

The man who was burned has been hospitalised in Marseille according to TV news channel France 2 . Three fire trucks were burned during the night and two homes were damaged.

What caused them?

The threat in Provence comes as a result of the famous Mistral wind expected to affect the area from Monday until Thursday at speeds that could reach up to 90km/h which have driven flames across large areas of parkland in the region.

This, combined with the dry scrub land after a lack of rain, led to the forest fires which took hold on Monday.

What measures were taken before the flames hit?

The southern department was placed on alert due to an "exceptional risk of forest fire" and the neighbouring Bouches-du-Rhône department was also said to be at "very high risk".

Authorities have banned access to the nine national parks in the Var and the 24 in the Bouches-du-Rhône and authorities in northern Corsica also announced the closure of its forests due to the threat posed by strong winds expected on Monday, as well as evacuating a particularly vulnerable urban area.

In the Alps-de-Haute Provence department, "the level of danger from forest fires was raised to 'very high' in two of its six weather zones", local authorities said on Sunday, adding that people are discouraged from using the area.