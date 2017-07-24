Advertisement

Provence on maximum alert for forest fires

Evie Burrows-Taylor
evie.burrows-taylor@thelocal.com
24 July 2017
10:17 CEST+02:00
forest fire

Share this article

Provence on maximum alert for forest fires
Photo: AFP
Evie Burrows-Taylor
evie.burrows-taylor@thelocal.com
24 July 2017
10:17 CEST+02:00
A dangerous combination of a lack of rain and the Mistral wind has put Provence on maximum alert for forest fires.
The Var department in the southern French region of Provence has been placed at an unprecedented level of threat of forest fires, local authorities have warned.
 
The southern department has been placed on alert due to an "exceptional risk of forest fire" and the neighbouring Bouches-du-Rhône department is also at "very high risk". 
 
The threat comes as a result of the famous Mistral wind expected to affect the area from Monday until Thursday which could drive flames across the large areas of parkland in the region.
 
This, combined with the dry scrub land after a lack of rain, has led to a very likely threat of forest fires in the region. 
In response to the threat posed by the winds which could reach up to 90km/h, authorities have banned access to the nine national parks in the Var and the 24 in the Bouches-du-Rhône where firefighters are on stand by and ready to jump into action if fires break out.
 
And Provence isn't the only region at risk with authorities in northern Corsica also announcing the closure of its forests due to the threat posed by strong winds expected on Monday, as well as evacuating a particularly vulnerable urban area. 
In the Alps-de-Haute Provence department, "the level of danger from forest fires was raised to 'very high' in two of its six weather zones", local authorities said on Sunday, adding that people are discouraged from using the area. 
 
This isn't the first time this summer that forest fires have made the headlines with The Local reporting last week the story of a wild fire that ravaged 800 hectares of land near the southern French university city of Aix-en-Provence which was likely caused by a tossed cigarette butt. 
 
More than 800 firefighters and 210 fire engines were drafted in to tackle the wild fire that led to roads and popular walking areas being closed off to the public.
forest fire

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

10,000 campers forced to flee forest fire in France
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Summer checklist: Fourteen original travel ideas for France

Paris canal swimming pool: Prepare for the algae and long queues

The transport works set to disrupt your summer in Paris (and elsewhere in France)
Advertisement

Bretons in uproar after their delicacy is compared to a doughnut

France is still France whatever Donald Trump has said

Airlines sound alarm over 'chaotic' border queues at Paris airports

French to hold (non-binding) referendum on England rejoining historical region of Anjou
Advertisement
4,455 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. IN PICS: Ten must-visit French villages you've never heard of
  2. Popularity tumbles for France's Macron: poll
  3. Did Neymar signal move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain with pensive Instagram pose?
  4. Bear chases flock of 209 sheep off a cliff to their death in Pyrenees
  5. Provence on maximum alert for forest fires
Advertisement

Noticeboard

24/07
Assistance with French/French Admin
24/07
Holiday home reduced to 32000€
19/07
Warning!!!
17/07
House Clearance - VIDE MAISON 22 & 23 July 2017
17/07
English Tutoring Subscriptions For Business Professionals
12/07
Stone built Normandy house
View all notices
Advertisement