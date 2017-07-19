Violent storms set to lash central and southern France

Photo: AFP

Large parts of central and southern France have been placed on alert with violent storms set to batter swathes of the country.

The 15 departments placed on orange alert - the second highest warning level the agency issues which urges the public to be "very vigilant"

The 15 departments placed on orange alert - the second highest warning level the agency issues which urges the public to be "very vigilant" - are Allier, Ariège, Aveyron, Cantal, Corrèze, Creuse, Haute-Garonne, Gers, Loire, Haute-Loire, Lot, Puy-de-Dôme, Hautes-Pyrénées, Tarn and Tarn-et-Garonne.

Map: Meteo France

The departments where warnings were issued on Wednesday at 10.30am are currently expected to remain on alert until Thursday at 6am.