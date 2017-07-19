Advertisement

Violent storms set to lash central and southern France

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
19 July 2017
13:34 CEST+02:00
weatherstorms

Share this article

Violent storms set to lash central and southern France
Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
19 July 2017
13:34 CEST+02:00
Large parts of central and southern France have been placed on alert with violent storms set to batter swathes of the country.
France is bracing itself for more violent storms as 15 departments in central and southern parts of the country are placed on orange alert by national weather agency Meteo France
 
The 15 departments placed on orange alert - the second highest warning level the agency issues which urges the public to be "very vigilant" - are Allier, Ariège, Aveyron, Cantal, Corrèze, Creuse, Haute-Garonne, Gers, Loire, Haute-Loire, Lot, Puy-de-Dôme, Hautes-Pyrénées, Tarn and Tarn-et-Garonne.
 
READ ALSO: 

Map: Meteo France 

 

The departments where warnings were issued on Wednesday at 10.30am are currently expected to remain on alert until Thursday at 6am. 
 
The warnings come a day after violent storms hit Brittany and Normandy in the north west of France with people taking to Twitter to show the dramatic weather. 
 
 
weatherstorms

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

France on alert for roasting temperatures AND violent storms

France set for more scorching weather as the mercury rises once again

South western and central France placed on alert for violent storms

France's heatwave reaches peak as pollution spike hits Paris

Heatwave update: France extends alerts to 66 departments

Paris: Authorities trigger emergency heatwave plan as capital continues to sizzle

Temperatures in France soar as Paris and south west placed on heatwave alert

Swathes of France to be hit by storms OR sweltering sun
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Paris canal swimming pool: Prepare for the algae and long queues

The transport works set to disrupt your summer in Paris (and elsewhere in France)

Bretons in uproar after their delicacy is compared to a doughnut
Advertisement

France is still France whatever Donald Trump has said

Airlines sound alarm over 'chaotic' border queues at Paris airports

French to hold (non-binding) referendum on England rejoining historical region of Anjou

IN PICTURES: A look at France's new 'German' World Heritage site
Advertisement
4,394 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The most common scams by thieves to avoid whilst driving in France
  2. Macron enters into open war with France’s armed forces chief
  3. The mystery of the millions of yellow sponges colonizing France's northern beaches
  4. France's top military chief quits after public bust up with Macron
  5. Nolan's Dunkirk film accused of 'rudely' ignoring France's crucial role in saving British
Advertisement

Noticeboard

19/07
Warning!!!
17/07
House Clearance - VIDE MAISON 22 & 23 July 2017
17/07
English Tutoring Subscriptions For Business Professionals
12/07
Stone built Normandy house
03/07
A whole studio's worth of furniture! All must go!
03/07
volvo xc90 2004
View all notices
Advertisement