Violent storms set to lash central and southern France

France is bracing itself for more violent storms as 15 departments in central and southern parts of the country are placed on orange alert by national weather agency Meteo France.
The 15 departments placed on orange alert - the second highest warning level the agency issues which urges the public to be "very vigilant" - are Allier, Ariège, Aveyron, Cantal, Corrèze, Creuse, Haute-Garonne, Gers, Loire, Haute-Loire, Lot, Puy-de-Dôme, Hautes-Pyrénées, Tarn and Tarn-et-Garonne.
Map: Meteo France
The departments where warnings were issued on Wednesday at 10.30am are currently expected to remain on alert until Thursday at 6am.
The warnings come a day after violent storms hit Brittany and Normandy in the north west of France with people taking to Twitter to show the dramatic weather.