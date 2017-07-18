Violent storms lash north west France as more extreme weather warnings issued

Photo: AFP

Violent storms lashed Brittany on Tuesday and were on their way to Normandy, while parts of the south west, including the Dordogne are also set for extreme weather.

While most of France was sweltering in the heat as temperatures rose once again, Brittany and Normandy in the north west were being battered by violent but spectacular storms.

While much of the country was under blue skies the tweets and video below showed the kind of intimidating skies over north west France.

En vidéo slow motion #Orages estuaire de la Rance St Malo St Servan pic.twitter.com/4hihRU30zn — Vincent Hurbain (@suricate_hrb) July 18, 2017

France's weather service Météo France placed 10 departments on alert for storms including all of those in Normandy: Orne, Calvados, Eure and Seine-Maritime plus several departments in the south west: Dordogne, Gironde, Landes, Lot-et-Garonnes and Pyrenees-Atlantique.