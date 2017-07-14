Advertisement

IN IMAGES: Donald and Melania Trump wined and dined at Eiffel Tower during Paris visit

14 July 2017
08:58 CEST+02:00
US President Donald Trump is in Paris with his wife Melania. Here's a look at some of the best images from their brief trip to the French capital.

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania are on 24-hour trip to Paris where they were welcomed by French president Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte.

The pair were given a tour of some of the French capital's most famous sites before dining together in the swanky Jules Verne restaurant on the second floor of the Eiffel Tower.

Earlier in the day Trump was criticized after he was overheard commenting to Brigitte Macron that she was in "such good physical shape."

On Friday Trump and his wife will be guests of honour at the July 14th parade on the Champs-Elysees.

French chef Alain Ducasse welcomes the four to his restaurant the Jules Verne on the second level of the Eiffel Tower.

 

First ladies Brigitte Macron and Melania Trump enjoy a cruise on the Seine.

The Trumps are given a guided tour of the Invalides museum.

Lots of back-slapping during a joint press conference.

 

Trump and his wife Melania step off Air Force One in Paris.

Donald Trump in his armoured car known as "The Beast"... 

Trump and Macron stand during the US and French national anthems during a welcome ceremony at Les Invalides in Paris. 

People gathered outside to welcome the US President to Les Invalides. 

The two presidents review troops during the welcome ceremony at Les Invalides. 

 

First lady Melania Trump joined France's "first lady" Brigitte Macron for a tour of the French capital's iconic Notre-Dame cathedral. 

