Trump's 'inappropriate' comments about Brigitte Macron's body mar Paris visit

The US president's trip to Paris appeared to be going fairly smoothly until he was overheard commenting to the French first lady about her body.

Donald Trump's first state visit to France has been marred by comments he was heard making to Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Trump, who is no stranger to landing himself in hot water over comments about women, complimented the French first lady for "being in such good shape".

The comments were picked up by the Elysée Palace's official cameras as they followed the US President and wife Melania on a trip to the museum at the Hôtel des Invalides alongside the French president and his wife.

After the tour, 71-year-old Trump turned to 64-year-old Brigitte Macron and gestured towards her saying: "You're in such good shape".

He then repeated the comment to Macron himself saying "she's in such good shape" before saying the word "beautiful".

Emmanuel Macron can be heard saying what appears to be "yes".

It wasn't clear how Brigitte Macron reacted, but she appeared to pass over the remark.

While the French president and first lady didn't appear to make too much of it, social media took on the job of expressing their anger calling Trump sexist.

"#Trump telling France's First Lady 'you're in such good shape' epitomizes men toeing the line between compliment & sexual harassment," wrote Twitter user Alex Berg (@AlexfromPhilly), a freelance video producer and writer who works on feminist and gender issues.

Jen Siebel Newsom, a documentary maker and actress, (@JenSiebelNewsom) said on Twitter: "Mr. Trump - Women do not want to hear unsolicited remarks on what you think of their bodies. Its gross, and deeply inappropriate."

The White House declined to comment on the exchange.

There was another awkward moment between Trump and Brigitte Macron when the pair embraced when they first met.

Trump is known for his crushing handshakes and he appeared to give Brigitte Macron the usual treatment as she tried to release her hand from his grasp.

The incidents didn't appear to damage relations between the heads of state who later showed more evidence of their growing "bromance" at a joint press conference before the two couples dined together at the Eiffel Tower.