The eight places in Paris Donald Trump should really visit

Photo: AFP/Twitter/Stomregembal

The US president might already have a packed agenda during his trip to Paris but these are eight places we think he shouldn't miss. Starting with a trip to a "no-go zone" to meet his famous look-alike.

But here at The Local, we have our own suggestions of hotspots for the President to visit once he's witnessed the military pomp of the July 14th parade.

American Dream diner We've heard rumours that Trump likes his steak two ways: well done and with ketchup. But even as the US president, he might find French chefs and purveyors of haute cuisine unwilling to serve up meat US-style. So we suggest Trump pays a visit to one of the many American diners in Paris where they're likely to be more receptive to his culinary tastes. Perhaps the "American Dream" diner which claims to be the "best American cuisine in Paris " would be a better option for Thursday night's dinner than the Eiffel Tower's Jules Verne. They do have ketchup. (Photo: Sylvain LeProvost/Flickr)

The Wall of love Trump has made his love of walls clear. And now he's in Paris this passion can flourish at the wall of love (Le Mur des Je T'aime) in Montmartre. The bonus about this one is that it's already built so there's no need for debate about who should pay for it. Located in a picturesque and typically Parisian garden in Abbesses in Paris' 18th arrondissement, the wall of love is covered with 311 written declarations of love in 250 languages, including Spanish and English for that matter. Photo: AFP

The mini Statue of Liberty

If Trump feels passionately about anything, it's the US of A. And what better way to blast away any feelings of homesickness during his 24 hours in Paris than with a quick trip to the (other) statue of liberty. Situated on the Pont de Grenelle in Paris' upmarket 15th arrondissement, the replica of the larger model in New York was given to Paris by the Parisian community in the US to mark the centenary of the French Revolution. It might not be the original, but it should keep Trump going before he can get home to see her big sister. The hall of mirrors at Versailles

Donald Trump is a fan of the bling, what with his golden hotel in Las Vegas, and the reportedly golden interiors in his Manhattan penthouse and Florida mansion.

And so it makes sense that president with the Midas touch, and a generous amount of self...erm confidence, should visit one of the most beautiful rooms in one of the finest palaces in the world - the hall of mirrors at Versailles.

Photo: AFP

The Russian Orthodox Cathedral Donald Trump seems to have a lot to thank the Russians for, so a trip to the recently opened Russian Orthodox Cathedral in Paris would be a good chance for the US president to pay his respects. Or he could pop into the confessional box to get something off his chest. Trump would be following in the footsteps of Russian president Vladimir Putin who made a visit to the cathedral during his recent trip to Paris. Although granted it might not be such a good move right now. Photo: AFP

The Moulin Rouge

Now that the president is dealing with the more serious matter of running the US, we're sure a part of him must be missing the days when he was co-owner of the Miss Universe beauty pageant.

Luckily, the Moulin Rouge in Paris - known for the raucous can-can dance with its famously titillating costumes - should make Trump feel right at home in the French capital. But he should note, grabbing dancers (anywhere) will lead to him being thrown out.

Photo: AFP