Macron to treat Trump to blue lobster in plush Eiffel Tower restaurant

Photos: AFP

The French president Emmanuel Macron will wine and dine his American counterpart Donald Trump in a plush restaurant on the second level of the Eiffel Tower when the US president visits Paris this week, according to reports.

Macron is ready to push the boat out for Donald Trump, when he visits Paris this week, perhaps in the hope that Trump might be persuaded to go back on his decision to pull out of the Paris climate deal.

The US president is due in Paris on Thursday, the day before he will be the guest of honour at the annual parade on the Champs-Elysées to mark July 14th – France's national day.

And on Thursday evening Macron will treat Trump to a plush dinner in one of the most famous restaurants in Paris, and the one that probably offers the best views of the capital.

According to Paris Match magazine the pair will dine at the Jules Verne restaurant on the second floor of the Eiffel Tower.

A member of staff at the restaurant confirmed to The Local that they would host the presidents on Thursday evening, the night before the annual Bastille Day celebrations in Paris.

Naturally the restaurant will be closed to members of the public.

The Jules Verne restaurant is run by Alain Ducasse (see pic below), one of France's top chefs.

Trump can look forward to "a step out of time and space", according to the restaurant's website.

A six course taster-menu at the Jules Verne would normally set you back €230 per person. That's before you've tasted some of the 430 wines it boasts in its cellar.

According to Paris Match Trump and Macron and their respected delegations, other halves and special guests will dine on blue lobster and caviar as well numerous other delicacies.

On Friday July 14th Trump will join the celebrations of France's national day by watching the annual parade on the Champs-Elysées.

Macron's decision to invite Trump to Paris for the parade was criticized in some quarters while others were taken aback given that relations between the pair were somewhat frosty after their now infamous handshake and Trump's decision to pull the US out of the Paris climate deal.

This year's July 14th parade will see US soldiers march alongside French trooops to mark the 100th anniversary of the US entering World War I.