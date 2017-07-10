Macron to treat Trump to blue lobster in plush Eiffel Tower restaurant

Macron is ready to push the boat out for Donald Trump, when he visits Paris this week, perhaps in the hope that Trump might be persuaded to go back on his decision to pull out of the Paris climate deal.
The US president is due in Paris on Thursday, the day before he will be the guest of honour at the annual parade on the Champs-Elysées to mark July 14th – France's national day.
And on Thursday evening Macron will treat Trump to a plush dinner in one of the most famous restaurants in Paris, and the one that probably offers the best views of the capital.
According to Paris Match magazine the pair will dine at the Jules Verne restaurant on the second floor of the Eiffel Tower.
A member of staff at the restaurant confirmed to The Local that they would host the presidents on Thursday evening, the night before the annual Bastille Day celebrations in Paris.
Naturally the restaurant will be closed to members of the public.
The Jules Verne restaurant is run by Alain Ducasse (see pic below), one of France's top chefs.
Trump can look forward to "a step out of time and space", according to the restaurant's website.
A six course taster-menu at the Jules Verne would normally set you back €230 per person. That's before you've tasted some of the 430 wines it boasts in its cellar.
According to Paris Match Trump and Macron and their respected delegations, other halves and special guests will dine on blue lobster and caviar as well numerous other delicacies.
On Friday July 14th Trump will join the celebrations of France's national day by watching the annual parade on the Champs-Elysées.
Macron's decision to invite Trump to Paris for the parade was criticized in some quarters while others were taken aback given that relations between the pair were somewhat frosty after their now infamous handshake and Trump's decision to pull the US out of the Paris climate deal.
"There's also a strong political dimension. Emmanuel Macron wants to try to prevent the president of the United States being isolated. He (Trump) sometimes takes decisions that we disagree with, on climate change for example," Castaner added.
"But we can do things: either you say 'we're not speaking because you haven't been nice' or we can reach out to him to keep him in the circle," he explained.
But given the hostility towards Trump from the 19 other G20 nations in Hamburg at the weekend Macron might need more than stunning views over Paris and the tasty blue lobster to keep the US "in the circle".