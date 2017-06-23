Advertisement

Paris open-top tourist bus crashes into iconic bridge leaving four injured

The Local/AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
23 June 2017
14:54 CEST+02:00
paris tourism

Share this article

Paris open-top tourist bus crashes into iconic bridge leaving four injured
File photo: AFP
The Local/AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
23 June 2017
14:54 CEST+02:00
An open-top tourist bus crashed into a bridge in the centre of Paris on Friday afternoon leaving four injured.

The open-top double-decker bus, which belonged to the company Big Bus Tours crashed in the tunnel underneath the Alexandre III bridge, leaving four injured, one of them seriously.

The bus that was carrying around 20 passengers, crashed into the bridge, a tourist hotspot due to its ornate structure and views over the Eiffel Tower and River Seine. 

Images posted on Twitter showed damage to the top deck of the bus which appears to have been too high to pass through the tunnel.

It was not clear whether the injured passengers were on the top deck of the bus at the time of the crash.

Numerous emergency vehicles were stationed nearby and the road was closed off to traffic after the accident which occurred around 1pm and on a day when Paris was hosting a large-scale event on the Seine river to promote the city's 2024 Olympics bid, including a floating track.

The bus had deviated from the usual route around the capital to go under the tunnel, which is normally forbidden for vehicles higher than 2.7 metres, according to the Parisian newspaper.

A police source told AFP the bus had been diverted because of the Olympics event.

The Big Bus Tours company, which offers sightseeing trips around Paris on open-top buses, confirmed to AFP that one of its vehicles had been involved in the accident, without giving further details.

Map: Google Maps 

 

 

 

 

 

paris tourism

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

In a globalised world, transferring money abroad doesn't have to be costly and complicated.

How to help your kids get the most out of summer in Paris

Related articles

Paris region loses 1.5 million tourists over terror fears

Could the heart of Paris be set for a glassy makeover?

Ten (much) better alternatives to the Paris tourist hot spots

Terrorism, strikes, now floods: Paris takes yet another hit

Allure of Paris still draws in tourists despite their fears

Airbnb bookings show tourists not put off Paris

Tourists urged 'don't stay away from Paris'

Paris to get first floating hotel on the River Seine
Advertisement

Recent highlights

VIDEO: Countdown - 11 signs you've cracked the French language

How to keep cool during France's heatwave (especially at work)

How to snack (or not) like a French person
Advertisement

France could ditch AZERTY keyboards (and replace them with BÉPO)

How much does the traditional 'apéro' really mean to French people?

After the Louvre, Champs-Elysées and Notre-Dame, nervy Paris tourists should keep perspective

Paris to launch €3m plan to make city's streets quieter and cooler
Advertisement
4,402 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. French fitness blogger and Instagram star killed by exploding whipped cream dispenser
  2. Fête de la Musique: What you need to know about France's biggest street music party
  3. French bus drivers slip into skirts for work to denounce shorts ban amid sizzling heatwave
  4. France's heatwave reaches peak as pollution spike hits Paris
  5. French bus drivers win right to wear shorts after pulling skirt stunt
Advertisement

Noticeboard

15/06
Maclaren stroller poussette + Buggy board mini Lascal
15/06
Glider scooter for sale
01/06
Curious American
30/05
Musicians wanted for live music project
22/05
Meet the Authors conference in Nice
10/05
Kids United Concert Tickets 14th May, Lille
View all notices
Advertisement