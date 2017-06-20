Advertisement

Paris: Authorities trigger emergency heatwave plan as capital continues to sizzle

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
20 June 2017
15:54 CEST+02:00
weatherheatwave

Share this article

Paris: Authorities trigger emergency heatwave plan as capital continues to sizzle
Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
20 June 2017
15:54 CEST+02:00
Level three of France's heatwave plan has been triggered for Paris as temperatures in the French capital are expected to reach a 36C this week.
The plan contains four levels: green, yellow, orange and red. 
 
Paris is currently on orange or level three, triggered when an alert has been issued by the health authorities after an evaluation by national weather agency Meteo France and health watchdog institute, Institut de Veille Sanitaire (INVS), as a result of a heatwave that is expected to last until Thursday. 
 
The plan is intended as a way of informing people to take action to protect the groups most vulnerable in the hot weather, which has seen Paris and the south west on orange heatwave alert for the past few days.
 
These groups include the elderly or disabled members of the population, as well as people who work outside. 
 
READ ALSO:

People sunbathing near the Trocadero fountain in Paris during the current heatwave. Photo: AFP 
 
"Preventing risk is everybody's business," the representative in charge of the elderly at the Paris townhall, Dominique Versini, said. "I am asking Parisians to go to their vulnerable neigbours and remind them of the measures that they should be taking during hot temperatures."
 
Vulnerable people registered on the city’s "Chalex" file will be contacted by telephone to find out how they are and remind them of precautionary measures to combat the heat.
 
Social workers and voluntary doctors will also be on hand to help those who need it and refreshment rooms will be opened in public places such as district halls.
 
CLICK HERE for the list of locations.
 
French authorities take heatwaves extremely seriously, and it's little wonder. Back in August 2003, a heatwave killed 15,000 mostly elderly people across the country. 
 
Most of France is sizzling under scorching temperatures at the moment, with 51 departments now on heatwave alert, including the entire greater Paris region of Ile-de-France.  
 
The warnings come soon after meteorologists at Météo France predicted that the month of June could be one of the top three hottest on record.
weatherheatwave

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

In a globalised world, transferring money abroad doesn't have to be costly and complicated.

How to help your kids get the most out of summer in Paris

Related articles

Heatwave update: France extends alerts to 66 departments

Temperatures in France soar as Paris and south west placed on heatwave alert

Swathes of France to be hit by storms OR sweltering sun

Forecast: What weather is in store for France in summer 2017?

Violent storms on the way for south eastern France

Here comes the snow: France braces for freezing week

France set for a (mostly) sunny Easter weekend

Spring finally arrives as France to get soaked in sunshine
Advertisement

Recent highlights

VIDEO: Countdown - 11 signs you've cracked the French language

How to keep cool during France's heatwave (especially at work)

How to snack (or not) like a French person
Advertisement

France could ditch AZERTY keyboards (and replace them with BÉPO)

How much does the traditional 'apéro' really mean to French people?

After the Louvre, Champs-Elysées and Notre-Dame, nervy Paris tourists should keep perspective

Paris to launch €3m plan to make city's streets quieter and cooler
Advertisement
4,393 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Here's how to enjoy Paris during a sweltering heatwave
  2. How to keep cool during France's heatwave (especially at work)
  3. Timeline: How jihadists have targeted soldiers and police in France
  4. Macron wins majority in French parliament but record abstention mars election
  5. Champs-Elysées: Armed man crashes car into police van in 'attempted attack'
Advertisement

Noticeboard

15/06
Maclaren stroller poussette + Buggy board mini Lascal
15/06
Glider scooter for sale
01/06
Curious American
30/05
Musicians wanted for live music project
22/05
Meet the Authors conference in Nice
10/05
Kids United Concert Tickets 14th May, Lille
View all notices
Advertisement