Heatwave update: France extends alerts to 66 departments

Map: Meteo France

Almost all of France (apart from the south east) is now roasting under temperatures up to 38C as heatwave alerts are extended to 66 departments.

Most of France is sizzling under scorching temperatures with 66 departments now on heatwave alert, including the entire greater Paris region of Ile-de-France, national weather agency Meteo France said.

The weather agency extended the orange alert from 16 departments to 66 on Tuesday, meaning the sweltering temperatures are now affecting vast swathes of France.

The mercury is predicted to rise to nearly 40C in the west of the country with temperatures in the southwestern seaside town of Biarritz expected to reach a whopping 38C.

In Paris and the areas immediately outside it, people will be roasting under temperatures of 36C, while people in the town of Dax in southwestern France will see temperatures of 37C and in Bordeaux and Nantes the mercury will also reach 36C. Paris has been forced to trigger its emergency heatwave action plan

The warnings come soon after meteorologists at Météo France predicted that the month of June could be one of the top three hottest on record.