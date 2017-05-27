Advertisement

France to scrap prison terms for cannabis users

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
27 May 2017
09:38 CEST+02:00
cannabisprisonscrappedlawemmanuel macron

Share this article

France to scrap prison terms for cannabis users
Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
27 May 2017
09:38 CEST+02:00
France will introduce a law by year's end that will end prison terms for cannabis use, although consuming the drug will remain a criminal offence, a government spokesman said on Friday.

French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to reform laws on cannabis use in his election campaign manifesto. Currently offenders can face up to a year in jail plus a fine of up to 3,750 euros ($4,200).

"Last year, 180,000 people were found to be in violation of drug laws. On average these cases take up six hours of police time and the same amount for the presiding magistrate," government spokesman Christophe Castaner said.

"Is the system effective?" No," he added. "What is important today is to be effective, and above all to free up time for our police so they can focus more on essential matters."

Castaner stressed however that the new measures will not amount to decriminalisation of cannabis use, recalling that Macron had no wish to reopen that debate "because consuming drugs remains serious and is dangerous to health".

Macron's predecessor, Socialist Francois Hollande had refused to consider decriminalisation, a fact which became a source of friction within his own party.

The move to simplify the judicial procedure was welcomed by police unions.

"It's a good idea that takes reality into account," argued Patrice Ribeiro, of the police officers union.

"Most policemen who arrest a user tell him to throw the joint away and then let them move on".

However the government initiative received a less enthusiastic response among magistrates.

"This won't change much and it's not going to unclog the courts," said magistrates union representative Virginie Duval.

According to a monitor, the French Observatory for Drug Use and Addiction, 17 million French citizens in 2014 said they had taken cannabis at some point in their lives, and 700,000 used it daily.

cannabisprisonscrappedlawemmanuel macron

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Putin, Macron to air tough issues at Versailles meet

France urges Trump not to rush on Paris climate deal

Trump meets Macron, says whole world talking about win

Macron wins Merkel backing for bid to shake up Europe

In his own words: The best quotes from Macron's inauguration speech

Hollande makes emotional final foreign stop in Berlin

Emmanuel Macron talks Brexit with Theresa May as she calls to congratulate him

How the French voted: The maps and graphs that tell the story of Macron's win
Advertisement

Recent highlights

When Cannes stars reveal a little too much on the red carpet, featuring (of course) Sophie Marceau

The one place you absolutely have to see in each department of France

French Property of the Week: Stunning lock house in Brittany with gîte business
Advertisement

Want to know more about Emmanuel Macron? Check out his impressive CV

IN PICTURES: Emmanuel Macron's romance with France's new first lady Brigitte Trogneux

Gingerism: Exhibition opens to tackle abuse towards France's redheads

Are these the 23 'best' words in the French language?
Advertisement
2,783 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Trump meets Macron, says whole world talking about win
  2. France to scrap prison terms for cannabis users
  3. French winegrowers pin hopes on June bloom to save harvest
  4. France urges Trump not to rush on Paris climate deal
  5. Fuel driver strike could affect weekend trips
Advertisement
Advertisement