Algeria to withdraw envoy to France over Western Sahara rift

In a letter Tuesday to Morocco’s King Mohammed VI, congratulating him on the 25th anniversary of his coronation, French President Emmanuel Macron said Rabat’s autonomy plan for Western Sahara was, “the only basis that will lead to a just, lasting and negotiated political solution”.

The message drew an angry reaction from the pro-independence Polisario Front and the group’s main backer, Algeria.

“The Algerian diplomatic representation in France is now the responsibility of a charge d’affaires,” the Algerian foreign ministry was quoted as saying by the country’s APS news agency.

The ministry denounced a, “step that no other French government had taken before”.

Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony, is largely controlled by Morocco but claimed by the Polisario Front, which in 2020 declared a “self-defence war” and seeks the territory’s independence.

It is considered by the United Nations, which has had a peacekeeping mission there since 1991, as a ‘non-self-governing territory’.

The UN’s stated aim is to organise a referendum on the territory’s future, but Morocco has repeatedly rejected any vote in which independence is an option.

In his letter, Macron wrote: “The pursuit of the economic and social development of this region is imperative.

“I welcome all the efforts made by Morocco in this regard. France will support it in this approach for the benefit of local populations,” he added.

The Moroccan royal court hailed Macron’s comments in his letter as, ‘a significant step in support of Moroccan sovereignty’ over the Western Sahara.

The Polisario retorted that the French leader was supporting the territory’s ‘violent and illegal occupation’ by Morocco.

Macron's announcement did little to ease tensions between Paris and Algiers that had appeared to be thawing in recent months.

An official visit to France by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune – pushed back twice already – was scheduled to take place in the autumn.

But, following Macron’s statement, it is now unlikely to take place, reports in Algeria have suggested.

Algeria was a French colony for 130 years and gained its independence in 1962 at the end of a devastating eight-year war.

The two countries have had several diplomatic spats in recent years.

In February 2023, Algeria also withdrew its ambassador from France, accusing it of helping activist Amira Bouraoui flee the North African country.

Algerian-French ties fell into crisis in late 2021, after Macron questioned Algeria’s existence as a nation before the French occupation, and accused the government of fomenting, ‘hatred towards France’.

The two countries mended ties after Macron visited Algeria in August 2023, where he signed with Tebboune a joint declaration to relaunch bilateral cooperation.

The Algerian foreign ministry that France was ‘flouting international legality, taking up the cause of the denial of the right of the Sahrawi people to self-determination’.

Hasni Abidi, a North Africa expert at the Centre D’études et de Recherche sur le Monde Arabe et Méditerranéen, said Macron’s statement relayed ‘a historic change’ in the French position on the issue.

He said the decision came after pressure by the French right which believes that, “Paris will never win Algiers and risks losing its major ally Rabat”.

In February, French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said during a trip to Morocco that the kingdom could count on France’s ‘clear and constant support’.

On Tuesday, Algeria referred to France and Morocco as ‘colonial powers’ and warned of, “consequences that will follow France's decision”.

Algeria broke off diplomatic ties with Morocco in August 2021.

In 2020, then-US president Donald Trump recognised Morocco’s annexation of the Western Sahara in return for Rabat normalising ties with Israel.